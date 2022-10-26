Bright Spaces Implements the 3D Digital Twins of the London and Oslo Buildings in Sema Parc through their Partnership

Bright Space is growing its client portfolio in the local market through its latest partnership with River Development. London and Oslo, the newest class A buildings in the Sema Parc project in the west of Bucharest, will be available for digital showcasing and leasing, through the Bright Spaces web platform, customised to the needs of the developer, presenting the spaces in 3D digital twin.

Sema Parc is the largest urban regeneration project in Bucharest covering almost 41 ha and it is part of River Development’s portfolio. Once completed, the mixed-use project will include office buildings, residential and retail spaces, with a total built-up area of 964,800 sqm.

London and Oslo, two of the newest office buildings in Sema Parc, with a leasable area of 31,500 sqm, will soon be showcased as 3D digital replicas (digital twins), in a virtual environment that is easy to use on any device with Internet access.

By partnering with Bright Spaces, River Development aims to transform the leasing process of its portfolio buildings, with London and Oslo being pilot projects in this endeavour. The developer wants to provide a more efficient, smarter, faster way to present and lease its spaces and to shorten waiting times for feedback from customers. It also wants to adopt a new way of marketing its properties, one that presents the available spaces especially from the perspective of energy efficiency elements, sustainability of the chosen solutions and intrinsic facilities.

“Sema Parc is a landmark project in Bucharest, that will be transformed in the following years; London and Oslo, the most recent office buildings completed this year, are sustainable projects designed to have a positive impact on the community and people. We are excited about the partnership with Bright Spaces, through which we want to give a clear overview of the standards of our projects and the sustainability and innovation features that characterise these buildings.” – Tina Vîrlan, Leasing Manager, River Development.

“One of our main objectives is local expansion, through partnerships with innovation-oriented developers. The River Development team understands the added value of our technology and we are honoured to work together on this pilot project.”- Cătălin Drăguțoiu, Head of Sales Europe, Bright Spaces.

Once the platform is launched early 2023, future tenants will be able to explore the available spaces in 3D, opting for various layouts, discover the technical characteristics of the buildings, schedule a live tour or request an offer. The developer will manage the availability of office and parking spaces in real time and will be able to generate presentations or contracts digitally.