Bright Spaces launches office spaces planning done in a 3D interactive environment

Avison Young Romania marks the transition to a new way of planning and leasing office spaces, by adopting the latest Bright Spaces product. The proptech startup proposes an innovative way of presenting and showcasing office spaces by transforming standard 2D test-fits into interactive 3D models.

Custom 3D Office Space Planning helps speed up the decision-making process for future tenants, who can thus see important details of the building or the office area proposed for rent. Studies show that over 85% of potential tenants want to see a space virtually before visiting it in person, which emphasizes the need for such a product.

Based on the requirements received by the consultants, from the future tenant, the Bright Spaces team generates in a very short time a 3D space plan, available online and which can then be shared via a simple link, on any device.

Avison Young Romania is the first company to use this solution, thus contributing to the digitalization of the real estate industry and of the presentation and leasing processes. Dedicated to helping their partners get the best results, the Avison Young team will now offer a much more intuitive and clear space planning method. This will allow tenants to make a much better informed and faster decision.

“With the pandemic, many more people in the company are involved in choosing a new office – from C-level managers and real estate specialists, to employees from different departments who want to come to the office, probably in a hybrid way. It is important to make it very easy for everyone to see, virtually, the spaces they are considering, in 3D.

We are now adding to the portfolio a product that’s very necessary in the context in which we are becoming more and more accustomed to using technology in everything we do. Digitization is happening now and we are honored to announce our partnership with Avison Young with this product.” – Bogdan Nicoara, CEO & Co-founder Bright Spaces.

“We are delighted to start a collaboration with Bright Spaces and use their new product, an instrument that will optimize the process of presenting and leasing office spaces. We are talking about improving and digitizing an extremely important step in our clients’ relocation or renegotiation decisions. Especially at this time, when organizations need specialized advice and an innovative approach in order to answer their questions regarding the return to office strategy and the redesign of the work-environment, closely correlated with real estate decisions.

In the near future, there will be an increased emphasis on creating a highly adaptable work environment and combining new work archetypes. And the new Bright Spaces product offers a digital solution that will help visualize various design scenarios for the future office space of our clients, in 3D and online, thus revolutionizing an aging process, almost unchanged in the last 15 years.” – Andrei Voica, Head of Workplace Advisory and Project Management, Avison Young Romania.