Bright Spaces, the 3D Digital Twin company for the real estate industry, expands in MENA

Mike Hapoianu names as Regional Manager.

Real estate technology (proptech) company Bright Spaces is adding the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to its target markets in 2023. Mike Hapoianu, a specialist with over 22 years of international business management & real estate experience, joins the Bright Spaces team as MENA Regional Manager.

The company that offers a 3D digital twins-based marketing and leasing solution for real estate, aims to attract clients from the MENA region in 2023, after successfully opening its UK subsidiary in 2022.

The company’s current portfolio includes developers from Romania, the UK and Hungary, for whom Bright Spaces has mapped over 700,000 sq m of office and residential space.

Mike Hapoianu comes with over 22 years of experience in real estate, people management, business development and business planning; he worked for companies in Romania, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Poland, Turkey and Bulgaria.

As MENA Regional Manager at Bright Spaces, Mike Hapoianu will contribute to the company’s expansion in the region by attracting players in the real estate market for whom digitization is fundamental.

“I am excited to lead Bright Spaces’ efforts in the MENA region and to use my knowledge and expertise in order to grow our proptech solution here. I joined the company because I believe in the value its technology brings to the market, in its mission, in the team behind it and in its future impact in the region. Together, we are working on closing successful long-term partnerships in MENA and to putting Bright Spaces on the global map of new real estate technology category creators,” Mike Hapoianu, Regional Manager MENA, Bright Spaces.

“Our strategy for 2023 is built around the ambition to support real estate developers through an innovative, different and extremely intuitive tech solution. We are focused on integrating new technologies, strengthening the presence in the markets where we already have partnerships and entering new regions, as well as increasing the team with real estate and tech specialists.

Mike is a well-rounded professional who comes with a deep understanding of both the processes of the international real estate market, and the importance and benefits of the solution we are building.

We are looking to MENA because we see the area’s potential and appetite for innovation, which makes our solution the ideal product for developers,” – Bogdan Nicoara, CEO & Co-founder of Bright Spaces.