British energy company enters Romanian market

After acquiring Romanian distributed energy company TEB, UK-based Clarke Energy has officially launched its new operations in Romania, informs a press release by the British Embassy in Bucharest.

This move adds 39 new employees to Clarke Energy’s global team and an additional 200MW of installed capacity. Clarke Energy bolsters the offering to the Romanian market with a focus on supporting energy efficiency and renewable power with combined heat and power plants, gas peaking stations and biogas engines.

Kyle Quinn, Commercial Director of Clarke Energy said “Clarke Energy will be investing in the Romanian market through the expansion of our engineering and aftersales support capabilities. Wider experience can be drawn upon in novel applications for distributed generation.”

Gabriel Matei, Managing Director of Clarke Energy’s new Romanian business added “we thank the Secretary of State and members of the Romanian business community for joining us this evening. As Clarke Energy you will see the same local team, with the benefit of increased levels of application engineering, service support and parts inventory in Romania.”

Clarke Energy, a Kohler company, is a leader in the engineering, design, installation and long-term maintenance of gas engine-based power plants. The company is an authorised distributor for INNIO enbacher in 27 countries. Clarke Energy employs over 1,200 staff and has over 6.9 GW of Jenbacher gas engines installed globally.