Bruce McCarthy, the world-renown “Product Roadmaps Relaunched” author, is coming to How to Web 2022

How to Web brings together this September digital professionals and enthusiasts, at a new conference edition in Bucharest. Among the global leaders who will step on stage, we can now find one of the most recognized voices in the world of digital and tech products — Bruce McCarthy. The last batch of Very Early Bird tickets can be purchased here.

Bruce McCarthy is an author, speaker, and expert in product development, team prioritization, efficiency, and leadership. He is the Founder of Product Culture, an organization that helps both startups and multi-billion companies to improve their product development through organizational design, culture transformation, and coaching.

His famous book, “Product Roadmaps Relaunched”, is global reference material for digital innovation, and his revolutionary methodologies are constantly improving product development.

“How to Web is the perfect opportunity to disconnect from the grind of everything we have to get done, plug into a more strategic mindset, and power up your thinking. In my talk, for example, I’ll challenge people to think about roadmaps and OKRs differently — not as lists of things to do, but as a way to drive and capture alignment among stakeholders. The best plan is one people believe in”, says Bruce.

Along with Bruce, the How to Web stage will bring together other international experts in the product industry, such as Matt Lerner – Founder of Core Strengths Startup, Mick Halsband – Lunar Ventures Founder, and Andrew Michael – Churn.fm Host, George Lemnaru – Green Horse Games CEO, Erin Staples – Senior Community Advocate at Orbit, Sultan Seitbekov – Lead Product Manager at Miro, Lucia Collara – Lead Venture Builder at Innoleaps, Christoph Auer-Welsbach – Kaizo Co-Founder, Alexandra Lung – Chief Product Officer at Uptime, Mike Korba – CCO & Co-Founder at User.com or Bogdan Ripa – VP of Product Management at UiPath.

The How to Web 2022 conference gathers a complete experience for innovators in Eastern Europe, with dedicated networking and business sessions or an intense competition for startups. The latest offline edition has brought together over 1,500 participants, who were able to connect with local and global expertise, and thus managed to expand their professional perspectives.

The organizers promise an experience at least as comprehensive as the last in-person meeting, that took place at How to Web.

Ticket prices will increase on July 7 and these are the last days when aspiring participants can benefit from the Very Early Bird price. The conference tickets can be purchased at: https://www.howtoweb.co/tickets/.

The How to Web 2022 experience is created in partnership with Google for Startups, Mastercard Romania, BRD – Groupe Société Générale, and Orange Romania, and with the support of Bitdefender, KPMG, Fortech Investment, eMag, Make IT Oradea, Seedblink.