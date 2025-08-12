The residential market in Bucharest and Ilfov has begun to show the first signs of cooling, as the total number of transactions in the first half of 2025 is 10% lower compared to the same period in 2024. However, sale prices have continued to rise, fueled by factors such as high inflation, anticipated tax changes, and limited supply.

“The drop in demand has not prevented price increases in Bucharest, driven by rising construction costs and limited supply. The stability of interest rates and buyers’ fears of further price hikes have kept pressure on prices,” said Andreea Hamza, Head of Residential Advisory, iO Partners Romania.

Bucharest vs. Ilfov: Different Demand Dynamics

In Bucharest, transactions involving new homes (built since 2010) continue to decline, indicating a potential recalibration of demand amid high prices.

In Ilfov, there is a slight increase in transactions, showing that the area remains attractive thanks to competitive prices and land still available for development.

Trends in Sale Prices and Rents

Sale prices for properties in Bucharest rose by nearly 9.3% in the first half of 2025, with most of this growth occurring in the second quarter—10.2% higher than Q2 2024—reaching €2,108 per usable square meter.

Price increases were recorded in most districts of Bucharest, with the exception of the West (Drumul Taberei, Militari, Giulești, Crângași, Ghencea), South-West (Rahova, Giurgiului), and some premium neighborhoods (Herăstrău, Kiseleff, Aviatorilor, Dorobanți, Floreasca), where prices were already high.

As for rent evolution for new housing, the citywide average in Bucharest remained stable compared to the beginning of the year, at €11.7 per usable square meter per month. However, rent trends varied by district. Slight rent increases were recorded in Pipera, Militari, and the ultra-central area (Victoriei, Romană, Universitate, Unirii).

Housing Supply Trends

While Bucharest saw a slight increase in supply, Ilfov recorded a decline, intensifying price pressure and accelerating purchase decisions among clients.

The number of units delivered in Q2 2025 in Bucharest was 58% lower than in the same quarter of the previous year (1,385 units in Q2 2025 compared to 3,300 units in Q2 2024), while Ilfov experienced an even steeper drop of 74% (360 units in Q2 2025 compared to 1,380 units in Q2 2024, considering only projects with at least 100 units).

Overall, in the first half of 2025, the residential supply in Bucharest grew by 9.4% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching around 4,300 units. In contrast, deliveries in Ilfov remained very low, at just under 1,000 units in H1 2025—59.5% less than in H1 2024.

Ongoing projects are expected to deliver another 8,300 units in Bucharest and approximately 2,500 in Ilfov by year-end—15% more than the supply delivered in H2 2024—assuming there are no delays or postponements.

Conclusions

The first signs of market cooling have become visible in the first half of the year, especially when looking at transaction trends. The significant price growth in H1 may seem contradictory from this perspective, but it is justified by several factors:

High inflation and steadily rising construction costs

Anticipation of fiscal measures—some developers adjusted prices ahead of the VAT increase in August

Limited supply and relatively stable demand

Stable interest rates over the past year, with an outlook for increases, prompting buyers to rush into securing mortgages

Psychological factors—buyers’ fear of future price hikes drove faster purchases, creating favorable opportunities for developers

The iO Partners analysis considers list prices and does not account for promotions or discounts, meaning the actual transaction price can be up to 10% lower in some cases, especially for pre-contracts on apartments still under construction

A clearer market trend will emerge by year-end, once the new fiscal measures—especially the VAT increase on housing—are absorbed.

“The challenges facing the residential market will create opportunities for professional developers in both the sales and rental segments and could push opportunistic developers out of the market. The residential sector is entering a new stage of development, where professional players will further consolidate their position,” concludes Andreea Hamza, Head of Residential Advisory, iO Partners Romania.