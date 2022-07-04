Bucharest crowned the best city in Europe for low monthly broadband costs

A new study has named Bucharest as the most affordable city in Europe for monthly broadband costs.

The report conducted by comparison website, NerdWallet, analysed the top 30 most populated European cities and has ranked them based on which have the most affordable monthly broadband costs, with Bucharest taking the top spot.

With a focus on remote and hybrid working following the COVID-19 pandemic, broadband is at the forefront of people’s minds when it comes to choosing where to live and work.

The Romanian capital city, Bucharest, was ranked as the most affordable, with an average monthly broadband cost of £7.20.

In second place for most affordable broadband is Sofia, with an average cost of £9.66 per. In third place is Poland’s capital, Warsaw, at an average of £10.41 per month.

Below are the top 20 cities that ranked as the most affordable cities in Europe for monthly broadband costs:

City Average Broadband Cost 1 Bucharest £7.20 2 Sofia £9.66 3 Warsaw £10.41 4 Budapest £10.66 5 Krakow £11.50 6 Riga £12.27 7 Prague £16.54 8 Belgrade £18.59 9 Turin £23.82 10 Rome £23.93 11 Milan £24.37 12 Marseille £24.84 13 Naples £25.39 14 Paris £26.05 15 Birmingham £26.31 16 Vienna £28.15 17 Valencia £28.17 18 Copenhagen £29.04 19 Seville £29.12 20 Stockholm £29.86