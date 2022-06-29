Bucharest named the third best European city for first-time buyers

A new study has ranked which countries are the best value for money for first-time buyers purchasing their first home, with Bucharest named the third the best in Europe.

The report, conducted by comparison website NerdWallet, analysed the top 30 most populated cities in Europe, ranking them based on their first-time buyer credentials to discover who is leading the way for first-time buyers.

With a big emphasis on hybrid working since the Covid-19 pandemic, the report highlights key amenities the ‘new’ hybrid worker or the first-time buyer of 2022 are looking for in a city to buy their first property.

Madrid takes the top spot with an impressive score of 100.4/150, followed by Vienna with a score of 96.0 and Bucharest with a score of 94.2.

Below are the top 20 cities that ranked the best cities in Europe for first-time buyers overall:

Country Overall score 1 Madrid 100.4 2 Vienna 96.0 3 Bucharest 94.2 4 Budapest 92.1 5 Marseille 88.7 6 Warsaw 84.2 7 Birmingham 84.2 8 Prague 83.5 9 Rome 81.5 10 Paris 81.5 11 Turin 79.2 12 Riga 77.6 13 London 74.8 14 Krakow 74.5 15 Valencia 74.1 16 Dublin 73.1 17 Milan 72.4 18 Berlin 70.9 19 Brussels 70.9 20 Amsterdam 68.2

The Spanish capital of Madrid takes the crown as the best city in Europe for first-time buyers according to the report, with a total score of 100.4/150.The cultural hub of Madrid is renowned for its elegant boulevards, historical buildings, and renaissance and contemporary art museums.

Coming in a close second is the stunning city of Vienna in Austria, with an overall score of 96/150. Sitting on the stunning Danube River, the Austrian city, often referred to as the World’s Capital of Classical Music, is home to a number of opera houses and concert halls. Vienna also has 2,000 parks to explore for a leisurely stroll or some outdoor exercise.

Bucharest, Romania’s capital city, secures the final place in the top three as one of the best cities in Europe for first-time buyers, with a score of 94.2/150.

The cultural, industrial and financial hub of Romania has lots to offer for new homeowners, from its 2,224 restaurants.

Finding itself in last place on the list, and therefore deemed one of the less desirable cities in Europe for first-time buyers, is the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, with an overall score of just 53/150.

While the beautiful city does have lots to offer its residents, it has a slower broadband speed than many of its European counterparts, as well as one of the highest average mortgage repayments (£1,865 per month).

Paris is the most expensive city for first-time buyers to acquire property, with the average property costing £838,634. Yet, Paris has been crowned the best European city for social and cultural offerings outside of work, with a lifestyle score of 41.8/50