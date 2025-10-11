Bucharest Polytechnic to Build Romania’s First AI Factory

The National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics – ICI Bucharest and the Bucharest University of Science and Technology (Politehnica București) will build the country’s first AI factory through the EU’s EuroHPC – AI Factories program, together with a consortium of academic, research, and industry partners, according to a statement released Friday by StartupCafe.ro.

Romania is among six European countries selected in the latest evaluation round of the EuroHPC – AI Factories program, a European initiative dedicated to developing artificial intelligence and supercomputing centers. The project will become a reference point for AI in Romania, fully integrated within the European EuroHPC framework.

The construction of the AI factory involves acquiring and operating a state-of-the-art supercomputer optimized for AI, as well as developing a suite of advanced services and infrastructure dedicated to research, business, and the public sector.

Priority application areas include: manufacturing and industry, cybersecurity, life sciences, digital public services, and autonomous systems.

The initiative will support researchers, universities, startups, SMEs, and public institutions by providing access to high-performance computing resources, datasets, software tools, and training programs.

“Through this strategic investment, Romania takes its place among Europe’s major players in artificial intelligence. Politehnica București has the tradition, expertise, and human resources to transform this project into a driver of scientific and economic progress. It is a unique opportunity to build cutting-edge technologies here in Romania that will influence society as a whole,” said Mihnea Costoiu, Rector of Politehnica București.

Under the coordination of ICI Bucharest, the project aims to transform SMEs from passive technology users into active innovators by providing services, training, and access to modern AI infrastructure.

“The result confirms that Romania can play an important role in Europe’s digital transformation. RO AI Factory will be the cornerstone for future European AI infrastructure projects, opening the way for new investments, collaborations, and international partnerships,” said Dr. Adrian-Victor Vevera, General Director of ICI Bucharest.

RO AI Factory will be hosted and co-coordinated by ICI Bucharest and Politehnica București, bringing together a strong national consortium of research, education, and industry partners:

Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (UTCN)

National Institute for Biological Sciences Research & Development (INCDSB), Transilvania IT Association (ATIT)

Research Institute for Artificial Intelligence (ICIA)

National Council of Small and Medium Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR)

Romanian Digital Innovation Hub Association (RoDIH)

Other projects selected in this final stage come from Czechia, Spain, Poland, Lithuania, and the Netherlands.