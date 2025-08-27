Bucharest registered 777,756 tourist arrivals in the first five months of 2025, according to data compiled by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The peak of tourist traffic was in May, with 189,594 arrivals, while January saw the lowest number, 129,458 arrivals.
According to INS, the majority of arrivals, 651,004 (83.7% of the total), were recorded in hotels, followed by apartments and rented rooms, with 101,745 arrivals (13.08%).
Regarding overnight stays, the total number during January–May 2025 was 1,588,922, with the highest in May (382,999) and the lowest in January (265,383).
The net accommodation occupancy rate varied between 37.4% in January and 54.9% in May 2025.
At the national level, INS reports that between January 1 and May 31, 2025, tourist accommodation structures, including apartments and rented rooms, recorded 4.49 million arrivals, up 0.8% compared to the same period in 2024. Overnight stays totaled 8.74 million, an increase of 3.1%.
