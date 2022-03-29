Bucharest Stock Exchange kicks off a new Made in Romania edition for local entrepreneurs

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) published today, March 29, the volume ‘Made in Romania: 15 companies for the growth of the Romanian economy and their success stories’ and kicks off the fifth edition of Made in Romania. The book includes the success stories of the 15 finalist companies of the 2021 Made in Romania edition. During this year edition of the Made in Romania program, which starts today, we continue to search the Romanian entrepreneurial companies that transform the economy and people’s lives for a better future.

The Romanian entrepreneurs, partners and supporters, as well as employees of Romanian companies, can nominate as of today, March 29, until May 31, a company to be included in the Made in Romania program. Nominations can be submitted on www.investingromania.com, a platform that continues to offer 24/7 the possibility of directly connecting entrepreneurs with investors and consultants, as well as with other entrepreneurs.

‘Each year we discover and promote, through the Made in Romania program, the ingenuity, creativity and the hard work that Romanian entrepreneurs and the teams they have built show every day. Indeed, at each edition of Made in Romania we have 15 finalist companies, but the Made in Romania project is about all the companies part of this program, almost 1,000 from 2017 until now. We are confident in the Made in Romania concept, and we can’t wait to find out who will be the Made in Romania entrepreneurs of this edition’, stated Radu Hanga, Bucharest Stock Exchange President.

‘Supporting Romanian entrepreneurs through financing mechanisms available in the capital market are an integral part of Bucharest Stock Exchange’s strategy. In recent years, the Romanian capital market has proven to be an effective way for developing and supporting the local entrepreneurial environment. Last year we had 23 new companies on the exchange, and in the first quarter of this year we already have seven listed companies. From this point of view, the Made in Romania program is essential in the development of the capital market, together with other projects that we carry out to bring the exchange as close as possible to entrepreneurs and investors’, said Adrian Tanase, Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO.

The Made in Romania program is structured into four stages. In the first stage, between March 29 and May 31, the general audience, as well as the members of the Nomination Committee, can propose companies to be included in the Made in Romania program held this year. The Romanian companies that have at least 51% resident individuals/legal entities in the shareholding structure can be nominated in the program. Also, companies from all industries and of all sizes can be nominated with a minimum condition of 3 years of activity or a turnover of at least EUR 250,000 in the last reported year. A series of companies are not eligible to be nominated: the 2021, 2019 and 2018 Made in Romania finalist companies, the partner companies in the program or part of a group that is a partner in the current edition, as well as those that are in the process of listing shares or bonds on the exchange.

June is dedicated to the selection of the 50 semifinalist companies by the members of the Nomination Committee. In July, out of the 50 semifinalists, the public will decide by vote three of the 15 finalist companies of this edition. The other 12 finalists are established by a Jury of experts in various fields of economics.

The 15 finalists of this year’s edition will be announced in September, during a Gala. Between October and November, together with the partners Made in Romania, we will organize the mentoring program, in which the finalist and semifinalist companies will be able to participate, alongside with the companies nominated in the current edition or which are registered in the program platform.

The Made in Romania project was launched in 2017, to identify and promote the top companies in the country. In the previous 4 editions, almost 1,000 companies found out about the capital market through the Made in Romania program. Since the beginning of the program, 16 companies came on the exchange with shares or bonds, three of them even with both shares and bonds. These companies managed to attract from the capital market investors funds worth EUR 212mn.