Bucharest to Connect with Thessaloniki via Highway and Railway

Construction of a highway that will connect Bucharest to Thessaloniki begins. The agreement between Romania, Bulgaria and Greece will be signed in November. In addition to the highway, the project also includes the construction of a railway, Digi24 reports.

According to the statements of Apostolos Tzitzikostas (photo), the European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, our country is to sign an agreement with Greece and Bulgaria.

Journalists from Business Daily say that the document is to be initialed next month, during a meeting in Brussels.

Specifically, the corridor will connect the Aegean Sea with the Black Sea, through the Romanian capital, and European authorities declare that the project is of the highest priority. It is a combined rail and road axis, with highways, but also modern trains. The action plan is to have strict deadlines, so that each country completes its sections.

The new highway and railway will be important for both trade and military mobility, say the initiators of the project, and its financing will come from both European funds and national resources of each country. Concrete figures, deadlines or possible financing axes have not yet been made public.