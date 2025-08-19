Bucharest Tops List as Most Expensive City for Rent in Romania

The most expensive city in the country for renters is Bucharest, where the gap between rents in exclusive neighborhoods and more affordable ones can reach €2,500 per month, according to an analysis.

The most affordable rents can be found in districts such as Militari (€380/month), Berceni, or Rahova (€430/month), while at the opposite end stands Primăverii, where luxury homes are rented for an average of €2,900/month. The next most expensive areas in the city are Șoseaua Nordului, Aviatorilor-Kiseleff, Herăstrău, and Floreasca, according to Imobiliare.ro.

“Those who want to rent a home in Bucharest should know that two-bedroom apartments dominate the market. They account for about 52% of all available listings for potential tenants and are followed by three-bedroom units. Both are viable options for young families or students interested in sharing rent with at least one roommate. The highest number of rental apartments can be found in the Pipera area in the north of the city. The supply here has increased strongly compared to early last summer and consists largely of new properties. However, the wide range of options comes with fairly high prices, with landlords asking for an average of €800/month,” representatives of the real estate site noted.

Another neighborhood with a wide range of rental options is Berceni.

At the national level, Cluj-Napoca is the most expensive city for real estate buyers, but not for tenants. Two-bedroom apartments here can be rented for 4% less than in the capital. For four-bedroom apartments, rents in Cluj average €890/month, while in Bucharest they reach €2,000/month. The differences between the most expensive and the cheapest neighborhoods are also much narrower in Cluj-Napoca. The priciest areas are Sopor, the central area, and Andrei Mureșanu, where average rents reach €650/month, while in Bună Ziua and Europa they stand at €600/month, similar to Borhanci, Gheorgheni, Între Lacuri, Iris, Plopilor, and Zorilor. The most affordable districts are Someșeni, Mănăștur, and Dâmbul Rotund, where tenants need a monthly budget of around €500 to rent an apartment.

Rents remain relatively high in Brașov as well, where studios can be rented for an average of €360/month, while two-bedroom apartments cost €500/month and three-bedroom units €640/month.

The most expensive properties are located in the Drumul Poienii area, where average rent for an apartment reaches €990/month. Central apartments go for €560/month, while those in Tractorul average €550/month. Most rental apartments in Tractorul are located in buildings completed in recent years. Those looking for more affordable options can consider the Florilor district (€400/month) or areas near the train station. Apartments on Calea București (€450/month) can also be a good option for those seeking lower rents.

In Timișoara, the number of available rental properties is growing, with an expanding supply of newly built units—a trend also seen in Bucharest and Brașov.

According to Imobiliare.ro, tenants in Timișoara face a more limited supply of studios, with higher prices. The average budget required for renting such a unit rose from €260 to €300/month.

The most expensive apartments are located downtown and on Take Ionescu Boulevard, with average rents of €550/month. Properties near the Faculty of Medicine go for €490/month, while those in Calea Aradului or Circumvalațiunii can be rented for €480/month. The most affordable neighborhood in Timișoara is Buziașului, where the average rent for an apartment is €300/month.

Constanța is another city where the supply of new homes (completed within the last five years) is growing, although older properties still dominate. The highest number of rental apartments can be found in Tomis Nord, where average rents reach €600/month. The most expensive area remains Faleza Nord, where tenants should expect to pay an average of €800/month. Apartments near the Casino or in the Capitol-University area rent for around €700/month.

Those seeking lower rents should look in Far (€360/month), Tomis II (€450/month), and Tomis III (€450/month). In Iași, tenants looking for a studio or two-bedroom apartment have the widest range of options. The most expensive properties are in the city center (€550/month), followed by Copou and Podul de Fier (€500/month). The cheapest options are in Frumoasa (€355/month) and Canta (€370/month).

In Sibiu, average rent for a studio remains around €300/month, similar to last year. Two-bedroom apartments average €400/month, three-bedroom units €520/month, while four-bedroom apartments have dropped from €700 to €630/month compared to last summer, according to Imobiliare.ro. However, supply in this category is extremely limited.

The largest number of rental apartments can be found on Mihai Viteazul Boulevard and in the city center, averaging €400 and €500/month respectively.

“The rental market is entering its busiest season of the year, with students returning and relocations typical of early autumn. Added to this seasonality is the current economic context: tax increases and inflation are putting pressure on landlords’ budgets, while investment yields have decreased. In this climate, many landlords will try to maximize rental income, making price hikes likely starting this fall, especially in major university centers and cities with high housing demand,” said Daniel Crainic, Marketing Director at Imobiliare.ro, in the statement.