Budget deficit up to 4.7pct of GDP

The execution of the general consolidated budget in the first seven months of 2020 has reported a deficit of 49.68 billion RON (4.7 pct of the GDP), according to data published by the Ministry of Public Finance on Wednesday.

After the first six months of 2020, the budget recorded a deficit of 45.17 billion RON (4.17 pct of the GDP).

Last year in the same period, the execution of the general consolidated budget indicated a deficit of 18.14 billion RON, meaning 1.76 pct of the GDP.

According to the Public Finance Ministry, sums worth 27.01 billion RON (2.55 pct of the GDP) were left in the economic environment by fiscal facilities, investments and exceptional costs adopted to combat the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic.