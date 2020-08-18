Building work at Bucharest ring motorway commissioned today

Building work for the motorway surrounding Bucharest’s ring road has kicked off today, in a ribbon cutting event with multicolor fireworks attended by PM Ludovic Orban and Transport minister Lucian Bode.

Bucharest is the only capital city in the European Union which lacks a high speed ring road.

“Bucharest has needed the ring road motorway not since yesterday, but for at least 15 years. This ring motorway is vital for Bucharest (…) If others spare us of appeals that will only boycott the pace of constructions we’ll sign all design and execution contracts on all four northern sections by the end of this year. I am confident that construction work will start on all the other 3 sections in the southern area by the end of the year”, said PM Orban.

In his turn, Transport minister Lucian Bode said the government will not tolerate any boycott attempt and voiced hope the section 4 of the Bucharest ring motorway.

“We’ve signed today the design and execution contracts for the section 4 of the Bucharest’s northern motorway with a Romanian company for 4.5 km. The section will be completed within 30 months, so I am convinced this project will be completed by the end of 2022. We have the duty to close all these investment targets in Bucharest-Ilfov region, which have laid behind due to the past government’s recklessness. I want to erase this shame from Romania’s face and that’s why we won’t tolerate any boycott attempt”, the Transport minister said.

As for the moment of the multicolor fireworks, the Transport Ministry mentioned later on in a press statement that it had not been informed about the fireworks and thus had not consented to it, adding that the fireworks idea had totally belonged to the organizer.