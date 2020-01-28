Business Process Outsourcing reached EUR 800 M value in Romania last year

The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) local market has reached a value of around EUR 800 million last year, up by 8 per cent as against 2018, according to forecasts by Computer Generated Solutions (CGS) Romania.

According to this source, the largest volume of projects on the local market currently comes from companies operating on the telecommunications and IT&C sectors, particularly from USA.

In terms of geographic regions in Romania where the BPO market is focused, Bucharest ranks first by far, followed by Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Sibiu.

CGS Romania also shows that 25,000 employees are currently working on the business process outsourcing market in Romania. Only in 2019, around 2,000-2,500 recruitment was reported on the BPO segment.

The forecast for 2020 says that the outsourcing market will report a new increase both in terms of value and also on the volume of accomplished projects.