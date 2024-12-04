Businessmen are closing ranks around Lasconi

In an unprecedented move in Romania, representative business associations expressed their support for a presidential candidate, in this case Eleni Lasconi.

The USR candidate for the presidential elections had a meeting with business representatives on Wednesday. Dan Şucu, representative of the Concordia Employers’ Confederation, said that Romania is a European country and must remain so.

Alongside him, other well-known Romanian entrepreneurs also participated in the meeting, such as Sergiu Negut (Fintech), Dragoș Petrescu (City Grill), Iulian Stanciu (eMag), Dragoș Anastasiu (Eurolines), Felix Pătrășcanu (Fan Curier), Mihai Marcu (MedLife).

“I live in a European Romania, in a sovereign, independent Romania, defended by the most important military alliance in the world,” said Sucu.

Şucu recalled that he lived his childhood and youth, like his entire generation, in a poor, cold, dark Romania, under the umbrella of Russia. “I don’t want the same thing for my children and grandchildren. I live in a European Romania, in a sovereign, independent Romania, defended by the most important military alliance in the world. I don’t see why we changed this. If someone had told me 15 years ago that economically Romania would fly above Hungary or Greece, that we would reach 80% of the European GDP average, I would have told them they were joking. But this is the reality, at the moment”, said Şucu.

He mentioned that, as an employers’ confederation, they certainly have different opinions than most politicians. “We are focused on the idea of ​​competitiveness, efficiency, and effectiveness. Most of the time, on the other side, there is talk of bureaucracy and, often, irrational spending of public money. We all know that and we are fighting for it. We are fighting to be able to form a team, to do things better. But it is one thing to disagree and another to think that we can go back to a world that is no longer ours. Romania is a European country, we are not going back,” Şucu added.

Dan Sucu also stated that the Romanian authorities must disclose what is happening behind Călin Georgescu’s campaign. According to estimates made by businessmen, over three million are spent daily on supporting Georgescu on social networks, in a non-transparent manner.

He underlined that business people know what the costs are for sending messages on social networks and, thus, they were able to make an estimate related to Călin Georgescu’s campaign. “If we are now talking about financial support for financing an electoral campaign, I, personally, as a businessman and most of those present here, we work with hundreds of thousands of clients. We strive to have our commercial message reach hundreds of thousands of people as efficiently as possible and as little altered as possible. This is also what happens in the political area. We know the normal costs of sending over 100 million posts in a day and we estimate that what has been spent so far exceeds 50 million euros.

Moreover, there are days when, according to our simple calculations, over three million euros are spent, just on posts. It is non-transparent. Before I vote, I would like to know who is investing all these amounts,” said Concordia president, when asked by journalists how Călin Georgescu was able to run a campaign without financial support.

“There has never been any request from a serious Romanian company to eliminate foreign competitors from the market. That is not the idea. Of course, I would be happy if my company were to remain alone on the market and all the others would disappear. But would that be helpful to my client? Would it be helpful to Romanian society if there was no competition? Absolutely not. We have not requested and will never request that someone administratively eliminate competition from the market,” said Șucu. “The companies you see represented here are entrepreneurial companies, people who started from scratch and who have achieved something in their lives. Naturally, we are here to defend all our life’s work,” Șucu added.

Elena Lasconi said that the economy is already “shaking” as a result of the result of the first round of the presidential elections. “We are at a critical moment, in which we have to choose between two worlds, two paths, to go back to the past towards Russia or to continue and build our country’s economy towards the West, towards Europe and to remain safe in NATO”, said Elena Lasconi in Parliament.

The USR President stated that “we already see that the economy is starting to falter a little after the result of the presidential elections in the first round”. “I want a Romania in which people earn more money and in which more well-paid jobs are created, a prosperous economy and for this the path is the West”, Lasconi emphasized.