BVB-ANIS team up to fund IT companies in Romania

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and Employers’ Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS) have signed a memorandum of understanding in order to promote the capital markets financing opportunities towards the Romanian IT companies.

Radu Hanga, Bucharest Stock Exchange Chairman of the Board: “Bucharest Stock Exchange is the main financing channel for the Romanian entrepreneurs and our objective is to support the development of the local companies. The IT sector is essential for the Romanian economy and it had a tremendous growth in the last years. We want a better representation of this sector on the stock exchange and to facilitate the access of our investors to companies with technology background. The partnership with ANIS is a very meaningful step in this direction.”

Gabriela Mechea, Executive Director ANIS: “We are glad to announce this partnership in the IT industry, an extremely dynamic sector, playing an essential role in the economic development of Romania, as it was clearly proven during the pandemic crisis. ANIS and BVB support the local tech companies to attract the capital needed for their own growth, but also for the growth of the Romanian digital economy.”

Adrian Tanase, Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO: “The evolution of the market in the last years shows a very high level of interest from investors towards companies with high growth potential and, certainly, the IT sector is among the most attractive. We are positive that the partnership with ANIS will help us to identify the entrepreneurs and the companies that can make good use of this available capital and to contribute in this manner to the general development of the Romanian business environment.”

The local IT sector witnessed a spectacular growth during the last decade and, in this period, Romanian-born companies became global success stories. Bucharest Stock Exchange believes that the development potential is even higher, and the local capital market could be a springboard for many other entrepreneurs aiming to raise capital for expansion and to increase the visibility of their businesses.

Based on their partnership, Bucharest Stock Exchange and ANIS intend to organize events and presentations for ANIS members, describing the capital markets mechanisms and the opportunities available through the platforms operated by the exchange. At the same time, ANIS will be involved in promoting BVB’s Made in Romania project, that was launched by Bucharest Stock Exchange aiming to connect the local entrepreneurs with the capital holders and also to showcase the most promising local businesses.

The partnership between BVB and ANIS represents another important stepstone in the development of the Romanian capital market as well as for the entrepreneurial ecosystem by streamlining the access to alternative financing sources and by facilitating the listings on the public markets.