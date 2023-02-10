BVB Group posts 97% higher net profit in 2022

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange Group posted a 97 percent higher net profit for 2022, at 10.43 million RON, while the profit of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) amounted to 11.04 million RON, up 34 percent from 2021, reads the financial report released on Friday.

The group’s financial results were influenced by the positive developments in all business segments, BVB said.

The operating profit of the BVB Group increased more than twofold to 8.79 million RON, as operating revenues stood at 56.54 million RON, by 22 percent higher, and operating expenses advanced 10 percent to 47.75 million RON.

As of December 31, 2022, BVB had total assets worth 121.29 million RON, up 3 percent compared to December 2021, total liabilities of 9.35 million RON (up 4 percent), and 3 percent higher equity compared to December 31, 2021, at 111.94 million RON.

The net individual profit of the Central Depository amounted to 4.31 million RON in 2022, up 82 percent year-over-year, as a result of the positive impact of the operational and financial results.