BVB roadshow in four cities to present the business community with growth solutions

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and its partners in the Made in Romania program are running a roadshow in November in the four most important economic centers of Romania, in order to promote to entrepreneurs solutions for further development of their companies in a period full of challenges for the whole business environment.

‘Made in Romania is the main program developed by Bucharest Stock Exchange for entrepreneurs, and we are proud to say that it has visible results since 2019. Since the beginning of the program, 16 companies have come to the stock exchange with shares or bonds, and the rounds of financing carried out by them totals over 212 million euros. The stock market is a viable financing channel for entrepreneurs, even in more tense conditions, such as the pandemic or galloping inflation and investors’ expectations of a slowdown in economic growth both in Romania and in other developed economies. But this may be the right time for those who are attentive to identify and benefit from the opportunities that any crisis brings’, said Radu Hanga, Bucharest Stock Exchange President.

‘In order to reach investors’ money, companies must align themselves with certain corporate governance rules that are also followed by listed companies, both in Romania and abroad. This corporate governance can be translated more easily by «Rules for the healthy development of companies», and this is where Made in Romania comes in, because together with our partners we guide companies on this path towards corporate governance and towards efficient development and, implicitly, towards money financiers, be they business angels, banks, investment funds or capital market investors. Another benefit of this program is the visibility it offers to companies, both in the mass media, but we can say that through Made in Romania, we managed to create an ecosystem where companies can also find business partners, consultants in various areas of activity, as well as various financing alternatives’, mentioned Adrian Tanase, Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO.

Thus, the entire Made in Romania community from Transylvania, Banat, Moldova and Muntenia, semi-finalist and finalist entrepreneurs of the program with the same name, as well as companies registered in the www.investingromania.com platform are expected at the regional workshop closest to them.

The four workshops will be organized in the following cities:

Cluj-Napoca, Thursday, November 3, 9:00 a.m. The agenda and more details are available here: www.bvb.ro/cluj2022

Timisoara, Thursday, November 10, 9:00 a.m. The agenda and more details are available here: www.bvb.ro/timisoara2022

Iasi, Thursday, November 17, 9:00 a.m. The agenda and more details are available here: www.bvb.ro/iasi2022

Bucharest, Thursday, November 24, 9:00 a.m. The agenda and more details are available here: www.bvb.ro/bucuresti2022

The members of the companies’ Top Management, shareholders, general managers, CEOs, CFOs, as well as the IT, legal, audit and accounting departments, as well as the business development teams, are invited to these discussions.