BYD Enters the Romanian Market

BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle producer, has officially entered the Romanian market, bringing cutting-edge technologies and a lineup of 100% electric and DM-i plug-in hybrid models to one of Europe’s emerging automotive hubs.

Romanian customers now have access to a range of SUV and sedan models, featuring various powertrain options. The flagship model is the SEALION 7, a high-performance all-electric SUV that accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds and offers a range of up to 502 km, powered by the revolutionary Blade Battery. The SEALION 7 incorporates Cell-to-Body technology for exceptional structural rigidity and safety, and features the world’s fastest mass-produced electric motor, capable of reaching 23,000 rpm.

Customers can also opt for the sleek SEAL sedan, built on the same high-tech platform as the SEALION 7. Its aerodynamic design contributes to an extended range of up to 570 km (WLTP), also thanks to the Blade Battery.

For those seeking greater flexibility for long-distance travel, BYD introduces the SEAL U DM-i, a plug-in hybrid SUV equipped with Super DM technology. This model combines the smooth and responsive experience of electric driving with exceptional total driving range — over 1,000 km on a full battery and fuel tank.

The Romanian BYD lineup also includes the ATTO 2, a compact SUV with an excellent price-to-value ratio. It offers a spacious, family-friendly interior, smart everyday tech, and benefits from the same Blade Battery and Cell-to-Body construction found in the SEALION 7 and SEAL models.

BYD’s first Romanian dealerships have opened in Bucharest, in partnership with Țiriac Auto and DAB Auto. The company plans to expand its network to over 30 sales points nationwide by the end of 2025, including cities such as Ploiești, Brașov, Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Constanța, Pitești, and Craiova.

Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, stated: “We are thrilled to launch our network in Romania. At BYD, our mission is to make sustainable technology accessible to as many people as possible, so every new market in Europe is especially meaningful for us. We’re also proud to debut here with our high-performance SEALION 7 SUV and the SEAL U DM-i model, offering practical 100% electric mobility as well as long-distance flexibility through our Super DM hybrid technology. We look forward to expanding our presence in Romania throughout 2025 and beyond.”

Founded in 1995, BYD (Build Your Dreams) is the only EV and PHEV manufacturer to have developed in-house propulsion systems, high-performance batteries, automotive semiconductors, motors, and motor control systems. In November last year, BYD became the first automaker in the world to produce 10 million EVs and PHEVs, marking a major milestone in its sustainable development journey. A tech-driven company, BYD employs over 110,000 engineers and technicians, and files more than 40 patent applications per working day on average.

UniCredit Leasing, strategic partnership with BYD

At the same time, t0day, UniCredit Leasing announced that it is about to conclude a new strategic partnership with BYD.

“We are pleased to announce that UniCredit Leasing has been selected as the official financing partner in Romania for BYD, a reference name in its field. This partnership will allow us to offer our customers fast and convenient access to some of the most advanced electric models on the market, with flexible financing options and extensive benefits,” said Roxana Bujor, CEO of UniCredit Leasing.

Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, added: “Through this collaboration with UniCredit Leasing, we aim to remove financial barriers for customers interested in electric technology, supporting the transition to a cleaner future.”