Călin Ile to lead new ibis Timișoara hotel, opening in autumn

Accor hospitality group, has announced the appointment of Călin Ile as General Manager of the brand-new ibis Timișoara. With 20 years of experience within Accor, Călin will be in charge of building the team of talents aiming to provide safe and caring experience.

Călin Ile, whose career within hospitality business has been strongly related to Accor Group and ibis network, will now oversee team-building, operations and guest experience services in ibis Timisoara expected to open later this year. His strong dedication to the brand is proven by 20 years of experience in Accor and providing great talent and big heart for ibis hotels, he was working in. Since December 2015 Călin is also President of FIHR – Romanian Hotel Industry Federation. Over the past two decades, he had a significant contribution to the setting of new standards and regulations on the Romanian hospitality market.

“I am confident in Accor’s dynamic growth path in Romania. With seven new openings throughout the year, and more to come in the next years, Accor brings new, contemporary products and higher service standards in guest experience to the country, not just in Bucharest, but also in key regional cities. The new ibis Timisoara is a remarkable hotel, opening on an important market for Accor’s development in the region, therefore it is an exciting challenge that I look forward to. I want to create team full of passionate talents providing the guests with remarkable experience during their stay. With Timișoara designated to be European Capital of Culture, the city will see a well-deserved growth in tourism and international visibility”, – stated Călin Ile, General Manager ibis Timișoara.

The newly built hotel will offer 200 guest rooms and suites, as well as restaurant, bar, lounge, meeting rooms and own car parking. Located in the close neighborhood of the city center, ibis Timisoara is expected to open in autumn.

Upon its arrival to the market, ibis Timisoara will comply with all the safety standards and regulations required to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Accor has committed to the safety of guests, employees and partners by implementing ALLSAFE label, ensuring elevated hygiene and cleanliness protocols are met in the hotels. All Accor units in Romania will be certified with the label starting July.