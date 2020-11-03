Calvin Klein names new global chief marketing officer and new Global Chief Merchant and Product Strategist

Linh Peters is the new global chief marketing officer.



Calvin Klein, Inc has announced that Linh Peters is the new Global Chief Marketing Officer, effective November 2nd.

Joining us from Starbucks, Linh is a highly accomplished leader and brand builder focused on driving marketing innovation and consumer-centricity across multiple channels, platforms and geographies, with a strong emphasis on digital. She brings over 20 years of experience with some of the world’s biggest consumer brands such as Starbucks, Target, and Ulta Beauty, with deep experience in building effective consumer engagement and loyalty on a global scale.

In this role, Linh will leverage her extensive expertise for the Calvin Klein brand globally, driving an engaging brand experience, product marketing and data-driven marketing innovation. She will oversee all aspects of Calvin Klein’s Consumer Marketing Organization. Linh has proven success in leading and developing high-performing teams, both at the global and regional level, and a clear consumer focus and passion for driving growth and digital innovation at scale.

Linh most recently served as Vice President, Loyalty, Partnerships and Licensed Stores Product & Marketing of Starbucks, overseeing the brand’s loyalty program and all digital consumer engagement strategies and marketing. Previously, she was Starbucks’ Vice President of Brand and Product Marketing, overseeing the company’s go-to-market strategy for brand products and consumer experience. Linh also held senior marketing roles at Ulta Beauty and Target.

Calvin Klein’s current Acting Chief Brand Officer, Greg Stogdon and Acting Chief Marketing Officer, J.D. Ostrow will continue to work with the brand in new ways as Calvin Klein has engaged their agency, Frosty Pop, as branding agency of record. In close partnership with Linh, Greg and J.D. will continue to build on the brand positioning and creative direction that they have established over the last year. Linh’s appointment, along with that of Jacob Jordan as our Global Chief Merchant & Product Strategist, marks another important step for the brand.

Jacob Jordan named Global Chief Merchant and Product Strategist

Calvin Klein, Inc. also announced that Jacob Jordan, who has been working in a consulting capacity with Calvin Klein since May 2020, will be joining the brand team full-time as Global Chief Merchant and Product Strategist, effective immediately.

In this role, Jacob will oversee the Global & North America merchandising strategy. Jacob will work closely with brand and marketing leaders and in partnership with the design team under Suzanne Barton, Chief Product Officer, to create global product strategies for key focus categories and hero products under the Calvin Klein brand that support a global product development framework.

Jacob will report to Cheryl Abel-Hodges, Chief Executive Officer. Cheryl commented, “Since joining the brand as a consultant, Jacob has worked across departments to maximize the product, commercial, and marketing impact of Calvin Klein product categories, while building assortments that elevate hero items. I am confident that Jacob’s diverse background, creativity and merchandising knowledge will continue to drive globally consistent and compelling product stories that resonate with our consumers.”

Jacob’s previous experience is across the fashion, tech, and art spaces, having held roles at Apple, Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne and Helmut Lang. His expertise lies in transforming big ideas into tangible products, projects, and experiences. At Apple, he was the creative force behind special projects such as the Apple Watch Hermès and Apple Watch NikeLab collaborations, and led Apple’s [AR]T initiative, a partnership with the New Museum that featured original works by renowned artists in Augmented Reality. He was an executive producer of Ryan McGinley’s first feature length documentary film and is a volunteer advisor on the Technology and Innovation Council at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.