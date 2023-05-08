CANCOM SE bought K-Businesscom-Group, with operations in Romania

CANCOM SE, one of the leading integrated IT service providers in Germany, has acquired K-Businesscom-Group and all its subsidiaries, Austria’s leading provider of IT&C solutions and services. The transaction will result in the creation of one of the largest IT corporations in the DACH region.

The legal assistance was provided by NNDKP consisting in conducting due diligence on K-Businesscom-Group’s subsidiary in Romania and its operations on the local market. NNDKP was part of the group of law firms that advised the buyer in the transaction, together with Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek (Germany) and DORDA (Austria), members of World Services Group (WSG), one of the most prestigious networks of law firms in the world.

The international team of lawyers was led by Boris Dürr, Partner, Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek. The NNDKP team involved in the project included Adina Chilim-Dumitriu (Partner), Cristian Dranca (Counsel), Alexandru Aman (Counsel) and Voica Lupașcu (Associate), in the Corporate/M&A practice.

With this deal, NNDKP is consolidating its portfolio of recently completed M&A projects, in industries such as energy and natural resources, food and agribusiness, technology and IT, transport and logistics and medical services. NNDKP has built an impressive track record of successfully completed projects over the past 30 years, having advised in transactions totalling tens of billions of euros, including projects that have shaped the local business market.