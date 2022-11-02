Cargus appoints new CEO

Cargus announces Yannick Mooijman as the new CEO of the courier company, taking over this role from Olivier Van Houtte, starting November 1st. With more than 25 years of experience, Yannick’s expertise covers marketing and sales, mergers and acquisitions, strategy and innovation in multinational companies across Europe, the Middle East and the U.S. Also, Yannick has extensive experience in the courier industry – in his former role as Managing Director for UPS, he led the day-to-day business across four countries (Hungary, Greece, Romania and Slovenia).

Yannick Mooijman takes on the role from Olivier Van Houtte, who laid the foundations for the next steps of Cargus’ journey in becoming a leader in quality and innovation in the courier market. During his term, Cargus accelerated the expansion of the out of home network and launched its lockers.

“We would like to extend our appreciation and gratitude to Olivier Van Houtte for his growth mindset, people oriented approach and the energy invested in accelerating Cargus’ transformation as a customer first company. We are confident that Yannick has all the expertise and experience necessary in transforming Cargus into an agile company, equipped for local and international expansion,” Cargus’ Board of Directors.

“I am honored to be given this opportunity and look forward to share my expertise and experience in support of the future growth and success of Cargus. I found at Cargus a team of professionals and ambitious people, with whom I want to continue to strengthen Cargus’ position as a leader of customer oriented, innovative solutions and to expand its business, both locally and internationally. We operate in a very dynamic market and it’s important to remain relevant by being agile, respond fast and in an effective manner to the needs of our customers while doing what Cargus is known for – providing excellent service,” says Yannick Mooijman.

Yannick is a Dutch national and holds a Master’s in Business from the University of Groningen and attended various executive training programs at Harvard and Insead. Yannick is passionate about customer centric strategies that allow an organization to build and leverage a competitive advantage based on a strong service offering, customer experience and agile way of operating. He believes in success through trust, team work, ownership and partnership.