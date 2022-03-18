Cargus expands in four new cities in Romania

Cargus continues to develop the national Ship & Go network, adding four new major cities on the expansion map in March: Iasi, Bacau, Ploiesti and Oradea, reaching 750 partner centers, at national level.

In November 2021 there were 200 Ship & Go centers in Romania, and in February this year the point with the number 500 was already opening, inside The Molecule Effect café in Bucharest.

Cargus aims to launch next month a new series of partnerships for the opening of Ship & Go points in Bistrita, Arad, Sibiu, Craiova and Braila.

“It is an important step towards achieving our goal of building a national network of 2000 Ship & Go points (PUDO) by the end of this year and at the same time providing a sustainable delivery service that helps reduce Cargus’ carbon footprint.

The location of the centers and the selection of partners are strategic for us. We choose partners who operate in areas with heavy traffic, where people work, shop or relax, notorious locations, open until late at night,” said Jarosław Śliwa, CEO of Cargus.

At all Ship & Go points in the country, the end-recipients benefit from delivery on the next working day from the moment the Cargus courier took possession of the package and they have up to 5 working days to pick up their parcels, if they choose from the beginning a Ship & Go point as a delivery destination.