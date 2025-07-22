Cargus, one of the courier companies in Romania, is expanding its operations in the south-west region of the country by relocating its logistics hub in Drobeta-Turnu Severin to a newly built facility that is twice the size of the previous one. The investment exceeds €500,000 and is part of a broader strategic plan aimed at modernising the company’s logistics infrastructure nationwide.

The new facility, built from the ground up on a site adjacent to the city’s ring road, spans 560 square metres and allows processing of up to 4,000 parcels per day, a 60% increase in capacity compared to previous facility. This is the first of three planned hub relocations in 2025, supporting Cargus’ accelerated growth strategy in response to rising demand from the e-commerce and retail sectors.

„This relocation is a natural response to the steady increase in parcel volumes and the growth of our regional teams. Our goal was not only to gain more space, but also to improve operational efficiency, working conditions for our employees, and the overall customer experience. The new Drobeta-Turnu Severin hub reflects Cargus’ strategic direction: smart investments that directly enhance service quality”, says Nelu Gheorghiță, Chief Operations Officer Cargus.

The new hub is equipped with two truck ramps featuring eco-friendly docking systems, allowing vehicles to remain docked during loading and unloading. It includes an extended sorting belt and multiple loading/unloading gates for couriers, reducing handling times. Modern surveillance systems allow remote monitoring and access via mobile phone. Additionally, the hub features a dedicated SHIP & GO area for customer parcel drop-off and collection, alongside expanded parking facilities for easier access.

The facility serves customers across Mehedinți, Caraș-Severin, and Gorj counties. Parcels processed at the hub will be delivered both to home addresses and through the Cargus SHIP & GO network, which includes both proprietary and partner locations.