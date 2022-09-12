Cargus is the new tenant of Globalworth and Global Vision in Constanța Business Park

Cargus is the new tenant of Global Vision and Globalworth in Constanța Business Park, one of the largest business parks in Southeast Europe. The courier company is consolidating its operations in a class A, ambient warehouse unit, having an area of 2,800 square meters, which also includes an office space of 250 square meters.

“The continuous growth of the e-Commerce market and the merchants’ need for qualitative, efficient and fast courier services were the reasons behind our decision to invest in relocating the processing activity from Constanța to a larger, more modern warehouse with a double processing capacity. I am glad to have found strong partners in Global Vision and Globalworth and I believe that the new warehouse in Constanța Business Park will represent a standard for the courier and logistics market across Constanța County”, says Olivier Van Houtte, CEO of Cargus.

“Cargus is one of the strongest companies that offers courier solutions to businesses which are continuously growing. We are happy to start this collaboration in Constanța Business Park and to offer the space they need to serve the business communities in Southeastern Romania. We thank them for their trust and we are sure this partnership will contribute to the development of the services offered by the company in the most urbanized country area and it will strengthen its position among the leaders in the courier market in Romania”, added Mihai Zaharia, Globalworth Romania Investment Director and Globalworth Group Capital Markets Director.

“We are honored by this new collaboration and we are happy that the business community in Constanța Business Park is growing. I believe that on a long-term we can contribute together with our partners to transforming the Constanța region into an important regional business hub. The mixed-use project we are developing in Constanța represents a large investment – having an estimated development area of approximately 500,000 square meters – where we already accommodate a variety of activity sectors – from courier and logistics, to production and light industry. The demand for these spaces is increasing, whether we are talking about spaces in multi-tenant units or individual customized units, one of the reasons being the tendency of companies to streamline their supply chain and production operations”, says Sorin Preda, CEO & Founder Global Vision.

The courier company Cargus chose to relocate its warehouse in Constanța Business Park due to the park’s strategic position and good connection with important areas in the country. In addition to modern features, the park offers access to road, rail, air and sea transport infrastructure. The Dobrogea area, respectively Constanța, represents a region of strategic importance and a large volume of deliveries for the courier company.

In the new warehouse, Cargus will process a larger volume of parcels, thus responding to the growth of the e-Commerce market and the needs of merchants in Constanța County for quality courier services. Furthermore, the processing capacity of the new warehouse will reach 15,000 parcels per day, which is double comparing to the capacity of the current warehouse. The warehouse will serve both door-to-door courier services, as well as those to the SHIP & GO points, a network of over 700 locations. In Constanța Business Park, Cargus will implement a new parcel sorting line and it will benefit from modern automatic weighing equipment. The activity in the new warehouse will start at the end of this year.

The space rented by Cargus is part of the second unit developed in Constanța Business Park, the occupancy rate of this unit being around 80%.