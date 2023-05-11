Cargus names new Chief Operations Officer

Cargus courier operator has appointed Nelu Gheorghiță as Chief Operations Officer (COO). In this position, Nelu Gheorghiță will coordinate the operational and logistical development of the company, having an essential contribution in keeping the delivery excellence at the high standards the local customers have been accustomed to, but also in accelerating the expansion of Cargus’ operations on international markets.

Nelu Gheorghiță is a professional with extensive expertise in operations and industrial engineering, with over 20 years of experience in the courier industry, logistics, transport and supply chains. Prior to his position in Cargus, Nelu Gheorghiță worked in UPS, one of the largest courier companies globally, leading, as Head of Operations, the operational activities in four countries in the region: Greece, Romania, Hungary and Slovenia. More, Nelu Gheorghiță had an assignment for 1 year in Brussels and 5 years in Prague, coordinating, as Engineering Manager, the Central and Eastern European region.

His skills cover areas such as operations and project management, operational and process optimization. Nelu is a graduate of the Polytechnical University in Bucharest and holds a master’s degree in Management and Business Administration, obtained at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies.

“I am happy to be part of this new stage of Cargus’ development, a courier company that has shown resilience and innovative spirit, and that has constantly invested in expanding its operational footprint and developing new solutions for its partners. I will continue to support Cargus’ mission to provide the best products and services to its customers, to extend its operations, connecting companies and consumers in different markets, while taking operational performance to another level, through efficiency and solutions that will be firsts for the local market”, says Nelu Gheorghiță, Chief Operations Officer Cargus.

“Cargus is currently in a new stage – of consolidation and preparation for a new business context and for new markets. And we could not move forward without people with a rich experience in the industry in which we operate, with expertise in the areas we want to develop, creative and oriented towards innovation and leadership. I am glad that in recent months we have been able to enrich Cargus’ team with highly performing professionals. This will strengthen Cargus’ position as a leader in the local courier industry, when it comes to service quality, customer experience and innovations, and will help build our company as a respected player on international markets,” says Yannick Mooijman, CEO Cargus.

Nelu Gheorghiță takes over the position of COO from Miroslaw Janczyk, who held this role in the last year.