Carlos Bernabé, the new general manager of Continental tire plant in Timisoara

Continental has announced the appointment of Carlos Bernabé as general manager of the tire plant in Timisoara, western Romania.

Carlos Bernabé (aged 60) has been working in the Continental group for about 40 years and in management positions for 25 years. He graduated the Mechanical Engineering Faculty and has a master degree in Quality Management in France.

Before taking over the GM position in Timisoara, Carlos Bernabé used to be production manager in the same factory in Romania.

He was also general manager of the tire plant in Alor Setar, Malaysia, for three years. Carlos also worked within Continental China in Shanghai, where he ran the production and quality departments for 4 years.

He held several top positions in such countries as Portugal, Brazil, India and France.

„I am privileged to be back in Timisoara and to be part of the ongoing development of our Continental plant here. I was impressed of how the team has evolved, and I am confident we will continue to deliver efficiency and top quality tires, remaining in the front seat of every change and innovation the future of this industry will bring“, said Bernabé.

In its almost 20 years of activity in Romania, Continental Tires Timisoara has manufactured and delivered to its customers worldwide more than 240 million tires. The company produces here a wide range of tires, spanning from 13 to 20 inches, with Ultra High Performance tires, innovative tires for electrical cars, as well as tires for light truck vehicles (VAN tires).