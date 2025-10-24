Carrefour is preparing to sell its stores in Romania

The French retailer Carrefour is planning to sell its store chain in Romania. The retailer has already hired an investment bank to assess buyer appetite, at a time when it also wants to withdraw from Argentina and Poland, the French press reports.

Carrefour entered Romania in 2001, being one of the first modern retailers to put Romania on the map of their businesses. The French group Carrefour has been planning to sell its operations in Central and Eastern Europe, including Romania, since the summer. The discussions were held with great discretion, both with a number of large retailers and with an investment fund, the French press also says.

The move comes as the €85 billion-a-year giant tries to find its way in a market that is constantly changing both in terms of consumer behavior and store formats.

French group Carrefour, Europe’s largest retailer, announced in July this year that it had reached an agreement to sell its Italian operations to food and beverage producer NewPrinces, Reuters reported.

The sale of Carrefour Italy, which operated 1,188 stores but last year recorded operating losses of 67 million euros, will boost Carrefour’s profitability, the French group said in a press release.

In a recent analysis conducted by the financial analysis platform RisCo.ro, the top supermarkets in Romania, based on financial data reported for 2024, was controlled by German retailers Lidl and Kaufland, while Belgium-based Profi ranked third and Carrefour fourth.