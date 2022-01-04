Carrefour Romania COO becomes manager of Bringo International

Starting January 3, 2022, Cătălin Samara, Operational and E-commerce Director and member of the Executive Committee of Carrefour Romania, takes over the position of Director of Bringo International, having the responsibility to coordinate the international activity of the personal shopping and delivery service. The newly created position comes as a result of the development of Bringo, a Romanian business concept, successfully exported to four other countries, which will now operate as part of a global organization.

Bringo is active under different brands in five countries: Romania, Argentina, Belgium, France and Morocco.

“I would like to sincerely thank Cătălin for the results obtained in Carrefour Romania and for his essential role in our team. Throughout a truly significant career, Cătălin has distinguished himself through important projects with a real impact on the organization and has evolved into a strong leader, ready to capitalize on his talent, ambition and perseverance with an international team within the group. I am glad that he accepted this new challenge and that he chose to continue his professional career with Carrefour, in an environment that encourages and rewards performance both locally and globally. Good luck to the new team and to Cătălin in the future projects!”, Said Julien Munch, CEO of Carrefour Romania.

“I am honored to embark on this new professional challenge and to be even more involved in Bringo’s work. It is a service that I have always trusted and that has the potential to grow in all the countries where it is present, as consumers want to have flexible options for shopping and enjoying more time for themselves, no matter where they live. The Bringo model offers them exactly this benefit and, here, it has proven by the success achieved in just a few years since its launch. We will work together with the teams of the Carrefour group to take the activity of Bringo International to the next level”, said the new Director of Bringo International.

Cătălin Samara has been with Carrefour Romania for 21 years, joining the company in 2000, being one of its first employees, a few months before the opening of the first store in Romania. To date, he has held a number of strategic positions within the company, from Chief Operating Officer of Hypermarkets to Director of Marketing, Digital and E-commerce, Customer Service and Omnichannel, and has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2011. Operational & E-commerce Director, Cătălin Samara was responsible for the operations of all physical store formats in the Carrefour Romania network: hypermarkets, supermarkets, proximity and Supeco. In addition to the management responsibilities of Assets, Houses and Process Organization, Cătălin also coordinated the development of the omnichannel business model that includes e-commerce strategy and digital transformation operations.