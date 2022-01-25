Carrefour Romania names new Chief Information, Data Officer and E-commerce Director

Carrefour Romania announces that Gabriela Stănică is taking over the E-commerce department and as such becomes Chief Information, Data Officer and E-commerce Director, after the promotion of Cătălin Samara as International Director of Bringo. In her new role, Gabriela will coordinate the entire e-commerce activity of Carrefour Romania, including the partnership with Bringo, as well as the online shop component on the carrefour.ro website and in the Carrefour application.

Gabriela Stănică, who in her previous role as Chief Information and Data Officer, was responsible with continuing the company’s digital transformation process in Romania, as well as coordinating initiatives in terms of innovation, will now have an even more integrated vision of the digital component, with the takeover of the e-commerce area.

“I welcome my new role with joy and ambitious plans. My goal is to carry forward Carrefour Romania’s omnichannel vision, developing ​​the online portfolio and services continuously and sustainably, anticipating trends and responding to an increasingly complex consumer behavior. E-commerce has an immense potential in Romania and I’m glad to be not just a witness to the writing of its history, but an active participant”, said Gabriela Stănică, Chief Information, Data Officer and E-commerce Director of Carrefour Romania.

With the company since 2020, Gabriela has over 15 years of experience in creating and managing IT teams from different companies. In Carrefour Romania, Gabriela has accelerated, together with her team, the automation of in-store and back-office processes, streamlining the operations in the stores throughout the country, the supply chain and logistics. At the same time, under Gabriela’s coordination, Carrefour Romania modernized its IT infrastructure in 2021 and invested in migration to the Cloud, aiming to be 100% in the Cloud by 2026.

In fact, in November 2021, Carrefour Group announced several ambitious goals for e-commerce. For example, it aims to triple its gross merchandise value (GMV) in e-commerce by 2026 to 10 billion euro. At the same time, the company estimates that the digital environment will contribute an additional 600 million euro to its recurring operating income in 2026, compared to 2021. In this regard, Carrefour will increase its digital investments by approximately 50% throughout 2022-2026, with an annual investment target of approximately 1.7 billion euro.

Carrefour Romania currently employs over 18,000 people in over 360 multi-format stores: hypermarket, supermarket, discounter, proximity, online, in warehouses and in its headquarters.