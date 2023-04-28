Carrefour takes over Cora stores in Romania

Carrefour announces this week the signing of an agreement with the Louis Delhaize Group, which involves taking over Cora’s activities in Romania, including 10 hypermarkets and 8 Cora Urban stores, as well as taking over the approximately 2,400 employees.

This transaction will strengthen Carrefour’s presence in Romania, through hypermarkets and convenience formats taken over in key locations; they will later be transformed into stores of the Carrefour brand and adapted to its formats, says a press release.

The transaction is subject to approval by the competition authorities and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

“The Carrefour company is determined to continue its growth in the local market. This acquisition demonstrates our ambition to become the first choice of Romanians in terms of retailers, contributing to our network with two main formats – hypermarkets and convenience stores. Carrefour has full confidence in the hypermarket format and its strategic role for local presence, being the main source for weekly shopping missions and satisfying the basic needs of our customers. Through this process we will add 10 new hypermarkets for a better national coverage. I am delighted with this achievement of the local business and aim to ensure a smooth transition for all parties involved – from our new colleagues, suppliers or future customers.” says Julien Munch, CEO of Carrefour Romania.