CashClub Offers 10% Equity in New SeedBlink Funding Round

CashClub, the Romanian loyalty platform that rewards its users with financial incentives for every online purchase made through its network of partner stores, is launching a crowdfunding campaign, offering 10% of the company to individual investors via the European equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.

This initiative gives anyone interested the chance to become part of a Romanian startup with European potential, currently experiencing rapid growth and aiming to revolutionize the way Romanians manage their shopping and make the most of every online purchase.

CashClub is a digital loyalty platform based on cashback and discount codes that rewards users with money back for every online purchase made at partner stores. With an extensive network of over 1,000 partner retailers from various sectors — including electronics, furniture, clothing, books, courses, cosmetics, toys, household goods, pharmaceuticals, and more — CashClub creates a win-win ecosystem for both customers and merchants.

“CashClub is not just an app. It’s an ecosystem that empowers users to turn every online purchase into real benefits — from cashback to exclusive offers and discounts, all available free through the app. Through this funding round, we want to offer potential investors the chance to become more than just users — to become partners in our success. This is a defining moment for CashClub’s future, and we’re excited to share it with the community,” said Alexandru Foaie, founder of CashClub.

With a minimum investment of just €900, investors can own a share of the 10% equity made available in CashClub and support the scaling of a Romanian tech solution into the European market. The funds raised will support the platform’s technological development, the expansion of its partner portfolio, and the acquisition of new users.

“Through CashClub’s funding round on our platform, investors have the opportunity to support a Romanian tech retail company with clear plans for European expansion,” representatives from SeedBlink stated.

The funding round is available on the SeedBlink platform. Those interested can find more details and register to invest by visiting the official campaign link: https://investors.seedblink.com/preview/349.