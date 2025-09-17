Catalonia Moves Southeast Europe Office from Croatia to Romania

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Catalan authorities have announced that they will move their Southeast Europe representative office from Croatia to Romania, describing Romania as “a country of significant weight in the region.”

Catalonia, an autonomous region in northeastern Spain, has had an office in Zagreb since 2017, covering Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, and Cyprus.

The Southeast Europe representative office will no longer be based in Croatia, but in Romania, a country of considerable influence in the region due to its proximity to the Balkans, as well as Ukraine and Moldova—EU border states that are candidates for accession, the Catalan regional government said in a statement from Barcelona.

Catalonia’s foreign representative offices have the stated purpose of promoting cultural, economic, sports, and other types of ties. The move of the office from Croatia to Romania is part of a reform of the representative office network.

Catalonia: A Blend of Culture, Nature, and Economic Dynamism

Catalonia is an autonomous region in northeastern Spain, known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and strong economic presence. With Barcelona as its capital, Catalonia is one of Spain’s most vibrant regions, attracting millions of visitors each year and playing a significant role in Europe’s cultural and economic landscape.

Tourism in Catalonia

Catalonia is a top tourist destination, offering a variety of experiences for every traveler. Highlights include:

Barcelona – Famous for its unique architecture by Antoni Gaudí, such as the Sagrada Família, Park Güell, and Casa Batlló. The city also boasts a lively culinary scene, world-class museums, and bustling streets like Las Ramblas.

Costa Brava and Costa Dorada – Stunning Mediterranean coastlines with golden beaches, hidden coves, and charming seaside towns like Tossa de Mar and Sitges.

Pyrenees Mountains – Ideal for skiing in winter and hiking, cycling, or nature exploration in summer.

Historic Towns – Girona, Tarragona, and Lleida offer a mix of Roman history, medieval architecture, and cultural festivals.

Festivals and Events – From the fiery Correfocs (fire-runs) to the human towers of Castells and the vibrant Carnival of Sitges, Catalonia’s traditions captivate visitors year-round.

Cultural Richness

Catalonia boasts a strong cultural identity, expressed in its language, arts, and traditions:

Language and Heritage – Catalan is the official language alongside Spanish, reflecting the region’s unique cultural heritage.

Arts and Museums – Catalonia has a rich arts scene, with institutions like the Museu Picasso, MACBA (Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art), and the Dalí Theatre-Museum in Figueres.

Cuisine – Catalan cuisine emphasizes fresh, local ingredients. Signature dishes include pa amb tomàquet (bread with tomato), escudella i carn d’olla (traditional stew), and seafood delicacies along the coast.

Economic Overview

Catalonia is one of Spain’s most dynamic economic regions:

GDP and Industry – Catalonia contributes around 20% of Spain’s GDP. Key industries include automotive, pharmaceuticals, chemical production, textiles, and food processing.

Innovation and Technology – The region is a hub for startups and tech companies, especially in Barcelona’s 22@ district, a leading innovation and business hub.

Tourism Revenue – Tourism is a vital sector, generating billions in revenue annually and providing employment opportunities across hospitality, transport, and retail.

Trade and Investment – Catalonia maintains strong international trade links, particularly with the EU, North America, and Asia. It also hosts numerous foreign companies, attracted by its infrastructure and skilled workforce.

Catalonia seamlessly combines natural beauty, cultural richness, and economic vitality. Whether you are exploring historic streets, relaxing on a Mediterranean beach, enjoying world-class gastronomy, or engaging in business and innovation, Catalonia offers something for everyone. Its unique blend of tradition and modernity makes it one of Europe’s most compelling destinations—both for travelers and investors alike.