Cautious outlook persists among investors in Romania

The Foreign Investors Council’s latest Business Sentiment Index (BSI) captures the perspectives of 55 of member companies, among the most prominent investors in Romania, offering a comprehensive view of sentiment across key sectors.

The October 2025 BSI results highlight the urgent need for Romania to improve legislative predictability and ease fiscal pressures — by eliminating measures such as turnover taxation — in order to restore investor confidence. Investor sentiment remains cautious, with many companies holding back on new capital allocations as they await clearer signals on Romania’s economic direction and regulatory stability.

Investment Outlook: Only 25% of companies plan to increase capital investment over the next 12 months, down 10 percentage points from the spring edition and marking the lowest level in the past decade. Meanwhile, 49% intend to maintain current investment levels, and 26% plan reductions.

Revenue Expectations: 46% of respondents expect revenue growth from Romanian operations in 2026, compared with 55% in the previous edition. Although this reflects a continued downward trend, it still indicates a relatively positive outlook for Romania’s market potential, particularly compared with more subdued expectations in other regional markets.

Market Perception: In the domestic market, 40% anticipate growth, while 47% expect stagnation. Export expectations are weaker, with only 29% forecasting growth and 62% expecting stagnation.

Competitiveness: Romania is perceived as uncompetitive in several areas: bureaucracy (78%), regulatory burden (78%), transparency and consistency of policy application (73%), fiscal burden (58%), and infrastructure (53%). The availability of a suitable workforce is the only area considered competitive (64%).

Cost Management & Workforce Plans: 83% of companies are considering cost reductions. Only 16% plan to expand their workforce, the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perception of the Business Environment: 68% of respondents believe the business environment has deteriorated—a slight improvement of 4 percentage points compared to the spring edition.

Legislative Predictability: 69% of FIC members consider the legislative environment less predictable. However, 9% now see it as more predictable, a modest but positive shift relative to the past four editions.

Key Challenges: Legislative uncertainty (76%), inflation and interest rates (70%), and taxation (65%) remain the most pressing concerns. Political instability is cited by 58% as a major obstacle to business planning and investment.

Impact of Fiscal Measures: Recent fiscal packages have increased taxation, added compliance complexity, and introduced frequent legislative changes, raising operational costs, reducing profitability, and weakening demand. Companies are prioritizing liquidity and delaying long-term growth projects as a result.

Opportunities Ahead: Despite these challenges, companies see growth potential in export and market expansion, energy development and transition, agriculture, and defense. Improving operational efficiency and enhancing client services—through cost-cutting, restructuring, and innovative solutions—remain key priorities, reflecting a focus on resilience and innovation.

The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) reaffirms its commitment to promoting a long-term strategic approach to attracting and retaining foreign investment, emphasizing policy consistency, fiscal stability, and workforce competitiveness as critical pillars of sustainable economic growth.