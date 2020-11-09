CBRE takes over the property management of Campus 6.2 and Campus 6.3 offices, developed by Skanska

CBRE real estate consultancy agency was appointed by the developer Skanska to provide property management services for Campus 6.2 and Campus 6.3 office buildings, located in the central-western area of Bucharest. The two projects total 38,000 sq m, increasing the portfolio managed by CBRE in Romania to approximately 840,000 sq m of office space and shopping centers, thus reinforcing the company’s position in the property management segment.

Campus 6.2 and Campus 6.3 buildings accommodate among tenants companies in the financial, IT and leisure sectors, Campus 6 was designed as an office complex for the tech community, where creative, questioning and determined people can work and socialize together. Campus 6.3 was delivered in October of this year, and Campus 6.2 is to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

“The high standards that define the projects in the Skanska portfolio are a benchmark in the industry and are essential for Campus 6.2 and 6.3. In our view, the comfort and safety of the building users are fundamental aspects, and a recognition of our efforts in this direction is the pre-certification WELL Silver for Campus 6.2 and 6.3 and their WELL Health-Safety Rating certification, which is underway – both of them being the first of this type in Romania. CBRE, who also manages other buildings delivered by us, has proved to be sharing these values, therefore, the step taken today is a natural one. Together with our partners and clients, we pursue in actively supporting the creation and development of sustainable communities, adapted to the new reality“, stated Anne-Marie Diaconu, Leasing & Asset Director of Skanska Property Romania.

Along with the two mentioned buildings, Campus 6.1 building is part of the Campus 6 project, also delivered and managed by CBRE. Upon completion, the Campus 6 complex will include four office buildings with a total leasable area of over 81,000 sq m.

„In recent months, we have noticed the importance of the community we are part of, all studies showing that insufficient socializing with peers is the main aspect that we miss when working from home. Employees have growing expectations regarding the office they work in, from health and safety measures to the ambience created in the buildings. The trust given by Skanska motivates us to continue the development of the community within the Campus 6 project, which is gradually becoming a destination for over 5,000 people”, added Valeriu Toma, Deputy Head of Property Management, CBRE Romania.