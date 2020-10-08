CBRE takes over the property management of Ethos House boutique building in Floreasca

CBRE real estate consultancy agency was appointed to provide property management services for the Ethos House office building, located in Floreasca, in the north of the capital city. Ethos House is a boutique building, known for its remarkable architecture, which turned the project into one of the most “instagramable” places in Bucharest.

With a leasable area of about 8,000 sq m, Ethos House expands the portfolio managed by CBRE to approximately 810,000 sq m of office spaces and shopping centers, consolidating the company’s leading position on the property management segment in Romania.

“The pandemic highlighted the importance of the community that is being created around the office. Due to the mix of tenants, the facilities made available to them and the proper administration, office buildings are given the opportunity to develop communities, not just to accommodate businesses. The administration of Ethos House, one of the most valued places in social media and more, is a success that tops off our portfolio”, stated Valeriu Toma, Deputy Head of Property Management, CBRE România.

Ethos House is located in Floreasca, close to Promenada Mall and Verdi Park, with direct access from both Calea Floreasca and Gheorghe Țițeica Street. In recent years, Floreasca – Barbu Văcărescu area has shaped up to be one of the most dynamic office premises, with an existing stock of over 500,000 sq m and approximately 100,000 sq m of office spaces under development, scheduled for delivery in 2020-2022, according to CBRE Research data.

In just seven years since its establishment, the property management department of CBRE Romania has succeeded in offering complex services for over 810,000 sq m in 8 major cities.

CBRE, through its property management team, manages a total area of 7.5 million sq m in Central and Eastern Europe, including office spaces, shopping centers and industrial premises.