The private medical market in Romania is expanding with the inauguration of CEC Medical Clinic, a multidisciplinary family clinic developed following an investment of approximately 1 million euros. Located in the Unirii area of the Capital, the clinic proposes a modern concept: preventive medicine for each family member, through a team of experienced doctors and state-of-the-art medical equipment.

The clinic was founded by Dr. Narcisa Calotă, a dentist with over 10 years of experience and an entrepreneur for 4 years, who is now taking the step from a dental clinic to a multidisciplinary family clinic.

“In Romania, many patients go to the doctor too late, when health problems are already complicated and expensive. We felt the need for a clinic where prevention is put first and where every family member feels safe. CEC Medical Clinic responds exactly to this need – a warm and friendly place with dedicated doctors and modern technology, ensuring that health is protected on time. I believe that health should not be treated only when problems arise, but protected in time, so that families have the peace of mind to live healthy,” says Dr. Narcisa Calotă, founder of CEC Medical Clinic.

CEC Medical Clinic brings together 9 specializations (obstetrics-gynecology, morpho-fetal medicine, urology, nephrology, allergology, dermatology, pediatrics, dentistry, psychology) dedicated to each member of the family – children, women, and men.

Located in the center of Bucharest (Bd. Unirii, no. 33), the clinic has modern, digitalized offices equipped with advanced equipment for the prevention, detection, and treatment of medical conditions. The team is made up of 21 specialist doctors, supported by nurses and dedicated auxiliary staff.

Facilities and equipment for advanced medicine

Romanians increasingly want access to modern, digitalized clinics and equipment that makes real prevention possible, through early diagnosis and constant monitoring. CEC Medical Clinic has thus invested heavily in high-performance equipment, including:

SmartXide Punto GYN CO₂ – state-of-the-art medical laser for women’s intimate health, used for genitourinary syndrome of menopause, symptoms postpartum, vaginal atrophy and aesthetic and functional interventions. It is the only laser that allows the

High-resolution 4D ultrasound for detailed monitoring in gynecology and obstetrics.

for detailed monitoring in gynecology and obstetrics. Modern systems for allergy analysis and rapid tests , with accurate results.

, with accurate results. Pediatric equipment dedicated to monitoring children.

dedicated to monitoring children. Urology devices and minimally invasive investigations .

. Fully digitalized offices, with online access to medical records and results.

Preventive medicine for every family member

Created to change the way Romanians relate to health, the CEC Medical clinic emphasizes prevention and a long-term relationship with the doctor. Through the #CECMedicalPreventiv information and education program, the clinic offers each member of the family – children, women, men, and seniors – constant monitoring, empathy, and access to modern technologies, so that medical problems are detected and treated in time, before they become costly complications.

Children – development checks, vaccinations, allergy testing;

– development checks, vaccinations, allergy testing; Women – gynecological monitoring, prevention of chronic diseases, modern treatments for intimate health;

– gynecological monitoring, prevention of chronic diseases, modern treatments for intimate health; Men – urological evaluations, cardiovascular and metabolic risk monitoring;

– urological evaluations, cardiovascular and metabolic risk monitoring; Seniors – screening programs, prevention of degenerative diseases and psychological support.

According to the latest European Union report, Romania ranks last in terms of spending on preventive medicine. While the EU average allocates 5.5% of the health budget to prevention, in Romania, the per capita expenditure barely exceeds 20 euros – almost 20 times less than in Germany. This gap shows how great the need is for a change in mentality and medical practice, through constant investments in prevention and education.

“The Romanian medical system is perceived by many patients as impersonal, expensive and unpredictable. Even though Romanians are today more informed and aware of the risks, most do not transform this information into concrete action – they avoid routine check-ups and only go to the doctor when the problems are already complicated. The result? Complications, more expensive treatments, loss of confidence and additional stress. Our mission is to change this behavior and respond to an increasingly pressing social need: that of making prevention accessible and giving families the certainty that health can be protected in time” , emphasizes Dr. Narcisa Calotă, founder of CEC Medical Clinic.

CEC Medical Clinic operates Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM , and Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Appointments can be made by phone or online.

Prevention, an emergency for Romania and Europe

Romania has the third-highest preventable mortality rate in the European Union. While personal care remains under-promoted, pressure on medical resources is increasing.

By 2050, more than 130 million Europeans over 65 will suffer from multiple chronic diseases requiring expensive treatments. In parallel, Europe is already facing a shortage of around 50,000 doctors in the public sector, a number that will continue to grow, according to research in the White Paper “Redefining Personal Care in Europe” (Haleon).

According to the World Health Organization, over 80% of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes cases, as well as 40% of cancers, could be avoided through preventive measures. However, 46% of Europeans lack adequate health literacy, which limits their ability to make informed health decisions.

A recent study conducted by GWI for Roche, based on responses from over 6,600 people in France, Germany, Spain, and the UK, shows that access to quality healthcare has become one of the main public concerns. While inflation (69%) and economic stability (51%) remain dominant, health (43%) now enters the top 5 concerns. In France, it is even the second most important perceived issue.

The general perception is one of stagnation or deterioration:

46% believe that medical systems have remained at the same level after the pandemic

believe that medical systems have remained at the same level after the pandemic 41% think they got worse

think they got worse Only 13% say they have improved

This data clearly shows that trust and access to quality healthcare are major issues in Europe – and prevention and patient-centered family clinics can be part of the solution.