Celco gets green light to take over Prefab

Prefab SA announced that the transaction through which the company is taken over by Celco has the green light from the Competition Council. Celco SA is one of the leading manufacturers of construction materials in Romania.
On September 15, 2025, the notification regarding the economic concentration operation was submitted to the CC, through which Celco increased its stake in Prefab from 30.5% to 95.5% of the share capital, by acquiring a 65% stake from Petre Marian Miluț and Andrei Stieber, through stock market transactions.
The Competition Council issued a no-objection decision on October 29, according to which the transaction does not raise serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.
Celco had a turnover of 45.8 million euros last year, and Prefab 17.4 million euros, economica.net reports.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002