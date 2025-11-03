Celco gets green light to take over Prefab

Prefab SA announced that the transaction through which the company is taken over by Celco has the green light from the Competition Council. Celco SA is one of the leading manufacturers of construction materials in Romania.

On September 15, 2025, the notification regarding the economic concentration operation was submitted to the CC, through which Celco increased its stake in Prefab from 30.5% to 95.5% of the share capital, by acquiring a 65% stake from Petre Marian Miluț and Andrei Stieber, through stock market transactions.

The Competition Council issued a no-objection decision on October 29, according to which the transaction does not raise serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.

Celco had a turnover of 45.8 million euros last year, and Prefab 17.4 million euros, economica.net reports.