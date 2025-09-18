Central Suites opens, the newest aparthotel in Bucharest

The city is expanding its aparthotel market with a new premium accommodation option for business travelers, expats, and visitors on city breaks or long-term stays. Central Suites, a modern aparthotel, announces its official opening in the Capital, at a time when tourism in Romania continues to grow year after year, and the aparthotel segment is expected to accelerate.

For guests, the property opened in April 2025, following a €3 million investment. Central Suites is located in a new building, spread over five floors. It offers 25 apartments and studios for rent, all equipped with the utilities and space of a residential apartment, combined with the location, facilities, and quality standards of a premium unit.

“Tourism in Romania – and especially the aparthotel market – is on an upward trend, with Bucharest remaining the main attraction point, as the city with the greatest economic and social dynamism in the country. At the same time, the local economy generates a constant flow of foreign professionals who need short- and medium-term accommodation. In this context, the aparthotel model is becoming increasingly competitive, as it perfectly meets today’s demands: freedom, comfort, and flexibility.

We see aparthotels as the accommodation model of the future. Official data shows that in the last year alone, the number of apartments available for short-term rental has grown by over 122%. In the coming years, this segment will accelerate, and we aim to be among the pioneers setting the quality standards. We view this segment as a long-term opportunity and plan to continue opening new units in key areas of the city to bring this concept closer to the needs of different types of clients,” says Raluca Stancu, General Manager of Central Suites.

From opening until now, in its first 6 months of operation, Central Suites achieved an average occupancy rate of over 60% — exceeding initial expectations and without major promotion. Bookings were made mainly through specialized platforms, but also via travel agencies.

The aparthotel has attracted business travelers staying for a few days to several weeks in the Capital, expats on professional assignments, as well as couples and families visiting Bucharest for city breaks or medical tourism. Most guests have come from Romania (Constanța, Cluj, Timișoara, Galați) but also from abroad – particularly Spain, Greece, the UK, and Israel.

Urban luxury with a holiday vibe — facilities at Central Suites, an elegant retreat in the heart of Bucharest

Just 5 minutes from the metro, in the vibrant Ștefan cel Mare – Parcul Circului area, lies an oasis of comfort and refinement: Central Suites — a concept that turns every stay into a premium experience.

No keys, no stress: access is fast and secure with Smart Lock. Rooms have 3-meter-high ceilings and large windows for natural light. Apartments (up to 48 sqm, designed for 2–4 people) and cozy studios (33 sqm, ideal for couples or solo travelers) are modern, elegant, and highly functional.

Highlights include REHAU underfloor heating, state-of-the-art air conditioning, 4K Smart TVs, and high-speed Wi-Fi. Kitchens are fully equipped with all necessary appliances, and bathrooms feature Marazzi finishes, stylish furniture, bathtubs or walk-in showers, plus automatic ventilation.

Parking is available, and security is a priority: class-4 entrance doors, 24/7 video surveillance, and video intercom.

On the ground floor is Stage Nice Dining, a fine-dining restaurant with Mediterranean and fusion influences, offering a rich menu of beef, duck, fish, and seafood – perfect for a relaxing evening without leaving the property.

Central Suites is located at 224 Vasile Lascăr Street, a 5-minute walk from the Ștefan cel Mare metro station. Its prime location provides quick access to central areas, business districts such as Floreasca and Piața Victoriei, as well as the airport. It is also close to some of the most important medical facilities in Bucharest (Colentina Hospital, Matei Balș Hospital, Floreasca Hospital, and Euroclinic), highly sought after by business and medical tourists.

Aparthotels – more than accommodation, a lifestyle embraced by more and more travelers

An aparthotel (short for “apartment hotel”) blends the freedom of a private apartment with the comfort and safety of hotel services. Operating under hotel regulations, aparthotels can offer reception, regular housekeeping, security, and sometimes a restaurant and/or fitness facilities. These features provide extra credibility, especially for foreign tourists or families with children.

Unlike a classic hotel, here you get real living space: a fully equipped kitchen, a comfortable living room, sometimes even multiple bedrooms – ideal for families, remote workers, or professionals on assignment. Guests enjoy privacy, can cook breakfast, or work in a relaxed environment, without being tied to hotel schedules or room service.

In today’s era of digital nomads, freelancers, and expats, aparthotels perfectly meet the need for personal, flexible, fully equipped spaces, without the hassle of traditional rentals.

“We notice more and more tourists choosing longer stays in Bucharest – not just those on business trips, but also visitors simply exploring the city, including families with children. Regardless of the length of stay, travelers prefer more space and autonomy, and therefore choose aparthotels. Many managers, consultants, and employees on extended assignments opt for this model because it offers rhythm and routine, but also comfort and control. It’s that subtle yet important feeling that you’re not just a tourist. That you’re not just ‘staying somewhere’. That you’re in a place that welcomes you, understands you, and lets you live by your own rules, even for a few days.

In Romania, this segment is still developing – and the potential is huge. As more people travel for work, embrace remote working, or temporarily relocate between cities, demand for aparthotels continues to grow. It’s a young market, with space for expansion, where quality, flexibility, and experience matter more than opulent luxury. That’s why we believe the aparthotel is not just a passing trend, but a paradigm shift. It’s the modern answer to modern needs – and a business model that is only beginning to show its real potential in Romania,” explains Raluca Stancu, General Manager of Central Suites.

Looking ahead, the aparthotel aims to attract more collaborations with the business world – from athletes traveling for competitions at nearby sports centers, to professionals on assignment from national and international companies.

A growing market

According to publicly available data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), in 2018 there were only 20 aparthotels in Romania. Today, the segment is expanding rapidly, driven by demand for more spacious and flexible accommodation.

More precisely, as of July 31, 2024, Romania had 13,538 tourist accommodation structures with a total of 449,928 places, an increase compared to 2023. Aparthotels are officially classified as “apartments and rooms for rent,” with 4,411 such structures offering 76,878 places — both figures up 122% compared to 2023.

At the same time, the number of foreign tourists visiting Romania has also grown. According to INS, in 2024 Romania attracted almost 2.2 million foreign visitors, 13.5% more than in 2023. The total number of arrivals in tourist accommodation units reached 14.2 million, with 30.1 million overnight stays. In total, foreign tourists spent 6.588 billion lei.