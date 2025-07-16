Ceres Pharma Finalizes Dacia Plant–Viva Pharma Merger

The Belgian company Ceres Pharma announces the official completion of the integration process between Dacia Plant and Viva Pharma. Internationally, Ceres Pharma is a Belgian pharmaceutical group with direct presence in 7 countries (Belgium, Italy, Hungary, Slovenia, Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria) and in over 50 markets through local distributors.

The group has approximately 500 employees. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of pharmaceutical products for women’s and family health.

The integration process that started in October 2024 has concluded with the receipt of all necessary legal documents. The year 2025 thus marks the official merger of the two companies under the name Ceres Pharma Romania. Viva Pharma was acquired by Ceres Pharma NV in 2019 and Dacia Plant joined the Belgian group’s portfolio in 2022. This local consolidation is part of Ceres Pharma’s global UN1TY strategy, which aims to integrate European subsidiaries under a common identity for a unified image and operational efficiency.

Ceres Pharma Romania thus integrates an extensive portfolio of food supplements, medical devices and cosmetic products. Key brands include Biseptol, Dacia Plant, Calmotusin and Parasites, which are well known and appreciated on the local market.

The top ten brands in the portfolio generate approximately 92% of the company’s sales. In 2024, Viva Pharma recorded gross sales of 8.76 million EUR and Dacia Plant recorded 24.63 million EUR, with a total of over 33.4 million EUR.

The management team of Ceres Pharma Romania is led by Valentin Hagiu as General Manager. Its goal will be to implement the commercial strategy that will continue last year’s positive trend supported by the integration of the portfolios and a common marketing and distribution strategy.

“The completion of the integration process between Dacia Plant and Viva Pharma allows us to operate under a single brand, Ceres Pharma Romania. The integration of the teams and the expanded product portfolio provides us with a solid foundation to build a successful organization in Romania. We are targeting a 14.6% increase in sales in 2025 through integrated commercial and marketing strategies and clear long-term development plans for the Romanian market,” said Valentin Hagiu, General Manager of Ceres Pharma Romania.

In addition to the commercial side, the company also includes the Ceres Pharma Manufacturing production unit in Bod, Brașov County. The factory will remain an important center for producing the portfolio destined for the Romanian market as well as for export, contributing to the group’s regional development.