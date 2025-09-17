The sustainability event of the year brings together experts, business leaders, and authorities to discuss sustainability and the competitive advantages of the green economy

Bucharest, September 17, 2025 – On September 18th, the Palace of the Parliament will host the CES ESG CONFERENCE 2025 – “From Sustainability to Impact in Business and Community,” a high-level forum focused on sustainability, the circular economy, and the impact of the ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) principles on the business environment and society. The conference aims to transform the sustainability discussion into a concrete action plan for Romania, highlighting the competitive advantages and the economic, social, and consumer value generated by integrating ESG principles.

The event will bring together sustainability experts, multinational executives, local entrepreneurs, and high-ranking officials who will address strategic perspectives and practical solutions to accelerate the green transition.

Key topics of interest include Romania’s transition to a circular economy and its associated business models, achieving the Net-Zero 2050 targets through national policies and public-private partnerships, leveraging ESG principles as a competitive advantage, strengthening consumer trust, and redefining economic value in the climate era.

Key figures from the business and institutional sectors have announced their attendance, including Alexandru Nazare, Minister of Finance; Stelian Bujduveanu, Mayor of Bucharest; Radu Hanga, Chairman of the BVB Board of Directors; Gemma Webb, CEO, RetuRO SGR; Alexandru Chirita, General Manager, Electrica; Deniz Çetin, CCO, Karsan Automotive; Magdalena Caramilea (Autonom Group); Cristian Moldovan (Coca-Cola HBC); as well as leaders from major organizations and companies in recycling, green mobility, and retail.

At the European Union level, the objective of climate neutrality by 2050 has been established— a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy across the EU. This goal is at the heart of the European Green Deal and is legally binding, under the European Climate Law.

To meet this target, increasingly strict reporting standards are being imposed in Romania’s private sector as well. In 2024, the CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) came into effect, requiring large companies to publish detailed reports on their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. These reports must be verified by independent auditors, to ensure transparency and credibility. This way, companies not only comply with the law, but also communicate their sustainability efforts clearly, thereby increasing trust among consumers and investors. In early 2025, the European Commission proposed the Omnibus package, which contains proposals to simplify certain CSRD requirements and related regulations to reduce the administrative burden on businesses. These proposals are still under negotiation and have not yet been fully adopted.

CES ESG Conference 2025 will offer participants access to case studies, debates, and actionable solutions, affirming ESG as a central pillar of competitiveness and economic resilience. The event is organized by BUCHAREST CENTER FOR ECONOMY & SOCIETY (CES Bucharest), a platform for analysis, research, and information focused on the key challenges and opportunities facing Romania’s business environment and society.