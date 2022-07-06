CGS recruits around 800 new employees in 2022

Computer Generated Solutions (CGS) Romania, operating on the local business process outsourcing (BPO) market, is hiring in 2022, over 800 specialists with a technical background, in positions of customer relations representatives, back office, technical support. The new positions are open both for positions that require physical presence in the seven support centers in Bucharest, Brasov, Sibiu, Targu-Jiu, Miercurea-Ciuc, Constanta and Galati, and in full-remote system in cities where there is no physical presence.

“We maintain the recruitment rate in recent years, of over 200 new employees per month, because, in total this year we hope to add about 800 new colleagues to the CGS Romania team, which currently has 4,300 employees. We have a substantially growing portfolio of projects, many from American companies in the area of ​​healthcare, telecom and information security, but we are also registering an expansion of the existing ones which automatically generates an expansion of human capital within the company,” said Vladimir Sterescu, Country Manager CGS Romania.