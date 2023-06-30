Changes in Telekom Romania Mobile’s Corporate Communication Team

Ruxandra Vodă, Corporate Communication Director at Telekom Romania Mobile, will be leaving the company, effective from July 1st. Following her 14 years journey with Telekom Romania Mobile, she has decided to explore new career opportunities outside the Company.

„We thank Ruxandra for her contribution to Telekom’s journey. Her professionalism and dedication enhanced our organizational reputation”, stated Florina Tănase, Chief Officer Human Resources, Governance and Transformation at Telekom Mobile.

Ruxandra Vodă’s career in the telecom & ICT, retail, and media & advertising sectors spans 25 years, holding various leadership roles in Corporate Communication, Corporate Responsibility, and ESG areas while also contributing to national sales and transformation management units.

Ruxandra Vodă holds a Ph.D. in Global Leadership and Change and an Executive Master of Business Administration from Tiffin University, Ohio, United States. She also earned a Master’s degree in Audio-video communications from the National School of Political and Administrative Studies SNSPA in Bucharest, and a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication Studies from the University of Bucharest.

As of July 1st, 2023, Telekom Romania Mobile Communications nominates Stefania Petre, the current Enterprise Risk Management, Security and Regulatory Manager, to lead the activities of the Corporate External Communication and ESG.

Stefania Petre has a bachelor degree in Law and is part of the Telekom Romania Mobile Communications team for 16 years, during which she held various leadership roles in Regulatory and External Affairs areas, contributing to numerous strategic and organizational transformation projects.

„I am delighted that Stefania accepted to take over the coordination of the External Communication and ESG areas as well, an essential activity in rolling out the business projects of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications. Stefania Petre is a valuable member of the leadership team and, based on already proven competences, I am convinced that she will bring value added to this area, as well”, said Florina Tănase, Chief Human Resources, Governance and Transformation Officer at Telekom Mobile.