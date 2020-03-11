Changes in the top management team of Nutricia Romania

Starting this year, Nutricia Romania, the specialized nutrition business of Danone, announces changes in the top management team. Robert Jasinski was appointed the new Country Manager of Nutricia Romania, while Francisc Kiss, the company’s former Country Manager, was promoted as Global Category and Channel Development Director, based in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Robert Jasinski has more than 15 years of experience in FMCG. He joined Nutricia in Poland in 2011 and he successfully handled many projects within the company. His last position was as National Sales Manager Modern Trade at Nutricia Poland, being in charge with the development and execution of sales strategy. Robert has a vast professional experience, among which developing new business models, starting from strategy and up to brand positioning, being focused, at the same time, on peoples’ development and motivation.

“I’m very honoured to take this opportunity, to work with such a high professional team and to extend my experience also on the Romanian market, which is both challenging and interesting from consumer’s perspective. I am very much in debt to continue Francisc’s excellent work and to support furthermore the company’s growth and its business objectives.”, said Robert Jasinski.

Francisc Kiss began his career at Nutricia Romania in 2009, as a Trade Marketing Manager, to further having different positions in sales, including Sales Director. During the last 5 years, as Country Manager he was responsible for building a succesfull organization and a sustainable business, managing to deliver double digit growth year by year.

“I am very excited about my new role, especially that now I will have the chance to impact, on a global level, the growth of Danone’s Specialized Nutrition business by developing the categories and channel strategy. Drawing on this extensive cross-industry and international expertise in consumer goods markets, Robert will play an important role in continuing the development of Nutricia’s strategies in Romania”, said Francisc Kiss.