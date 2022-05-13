Charity Platform “United24” Raised $25 Mln Per Week

On May 5, the presidential charity platform United24 was launched, aimed at 3 areas of assistance: reconstruction, defense and demining, and medical care. In less than 8 days of its work, the platform raised $25 million, and 72 countries joined the donations.

“In addition, $735.673 were raised through the Ukraine House partnership fund. And another $362.379 came in cryptocurrency through the payment company Whitepay. They will come to the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine shortly “, minister of digital transformation Mikhailo Fedorov.

