Chery opens flagship showroom in Bucharest, launches TIGGO 4

On September 25, Chery marked a new stage in its development on the local market through a special event that combined the inauguration of its flagship showroom in Bucharest with the official launch of the new Chery TIGGO 4 HEV.

Located at 459 Colentina Road, the nearly 900 sqm showroom was designed as a premium space for interaction with the brand: customers can explore the new TIGGO models, benefit from personalized consultancy, and enjoy a modern design with areas dedicated to relaxation and dialogue. More than just a sales point, the showroom serves as an experience hub, where visitors have access to the entire Chery range and to special events aimed at strengthening the relationship with the Romanian public.

“The opening of the flagship showroom in Bucharest and the launch of the new TIGGO 4 represent a double confirmation of Chery’s commitment to the local market. We have created a space where customers can directly discover the Chery universe, and with TIGGO 4 we bring an accessible, safe, and energy-efficient model tailored to Romania’s mobility needs. This is just the beginning of a stage in which Chery aims to become a key player in the local automotive industry,” said Adrian Narcis Ghiță, CEO of AUTO ITALIA Group.

TIGGO 4 – the compact hybrid SUV with advanced technology

Following the successful launch in July, when Chery introduced the TIGGO 7 and TIGGO 8 models in Romania, the new event highlighted the national premiere of the TIGGO 4 HEV, the compact SUV that has already gained global recognition, with over 1 million units exported worldwide. This milestone symbolizes not only commercial success but also international recognition of Chery’s quality, safety, and technological innovation.

Built for families and urban life, TIGGO 4 integrates the DNA of the TIGGO series, offering a combination of technology, efficiency, and safety at a competitive price. As a global model, it has been adapted for various international markets, demonstrating exceptional flexibility in different climatic and terrain conditions—from challenging roads in South America to heavy traffic in Southeast Asia.

Available in Comfort and Unique trims, the TIGGO 4 is equipped with a 1.5 TGDI + DHT hybrid system, delivering a combined maximum output of 163 hp (120 kW) with an average consumption of just 5.3 l/100 km. The SUV’s balanced performance is ensured by a MacPherson front suspension and Torsion Beam rear suspension, automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive, making it ideal for both urban environments and longer trips, with Eco and Sport driving modes.