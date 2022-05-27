Chimcomplex buys Sistemplast S.A. Râmnicu Vâlcea

Chimcomplex, the largest local manufacturer of chemicals, has purchased a package of 2. 138 shares, representing 94.4% of the share capital of Sistemplast S.A. Râmnicu Vâlcea. The company, located on the Oltchim platform is specialized in providing integrated solutions for mechanics, design, construction, verification, and monitoring of industrial works. The total purchase value is of 14,966,000 RON.

According to the public announcement at the beginning of December 2021, Chimcomplex intends to deepen and exploit all the synergies, optimizations, and integrations of the divisions at group level, under the CRC umbrella (acronym for The Romanian Company of Chemistry).

This acquisition marks another milestone for Chimcomplex, supporting its growth strategy and investing in capacities that offer industrial solutions. Throughout this transaction, Chimcomplex continues the reintegration of the factories on the Oltchim platform and significantly expands the Chimcomplex portfolio of services, thus increasing its presence in other industrial sectors.

“Aristotle said that the whole represents more than the sum of the component parts. And this quote certainly applies to us. Industrial investment projects, maintenance works, technical and technological upgrades are essential for the evolution of the performance of the assets and operations of Chimcomplex and its partners. In order to fuel the growth and success of the business, we will rely on Sistemplast’s experience and expertise of over 20 years to coordinate and carry out large-scale industrial projects. We see an extraordinary opportunity to continue to join forces and give a strong signal to the Romanian industry. When it comes to the future, we are constantly keeping an eye on the big picture”, said Mr. Victor Avram, CEO of Chimcomplex.

Starting with January 17, 2022, the shares of Chimcomplex SA Borzesti are freely traded on the Standard category of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the symbol of the CRC market, continuing its course on the capital market started in 1996 on the Aero Market.